How Sex Tech Is Helping Folks With Disabilities Get Off

There are 1.3 billion people worldwide who have a disability, which equates to roughly 1 in 6 people. While disabilities may vary from person to person, one thing is certain: All of these people deserve to have great sex if they want.

However, sex education in the United States is dismal—and for those living with disabilities, it can be even more abysmal. Only 29 states in the U.S. and Washington, D.C. mandate sex education, and the remaining states can choose what type of sex ed is taught in their schools—if any at all. Much of it does not focus on pleasure or masturbation, let alone inclusive and accessible sex.

“Sex education in schools is generally horrible, but for kids [with disabilities], it is even worse,” writer and sex educator Evan Sweeney, a 40-year-old disabled male who identifies as genderqueer, told The Daily Beast via email. “It only talks about how to not get abused (which is important), but it leaves out stuff like dating and protection.”

