Megyn Kelly slams fawning Vogue profile of ‘banal’ Karine Jean-Pierre and labels her ‘the worst White House press secretary ever’: ‘You would think she were like the first lady … the way they gave her the royal treatment’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Megyn Kelly described Karine Jean-Pierre as “the worst White House press secretary ever”, ridiculing her “banal responses” and mocking Jean-Pierre’s flattering profile in Vogue.

Jean-Pierre, 49, is the first black person to serve as White House press secretary, and also the first openly gay.

Jill Biden praised her to Vogue as “a pioneering White House press secretary,” adding that she “brings grace, integrity and insight to the podium,” and calling her an inspiring “calm, quiet confidence.”

But Kelly took to her podcast to laugh at their characterization of her.

“You would think she was like the first lady or a prime minister the way they gave her royal treatment,” Kelly said.

Karine Jean-Pierre, White House press secretary, is featured in the September issue of Vogue

Megyn Kelly ridiculed the magazine’s depictions of Jean-Pierre and said she was the worst White House press secretary in history.

“And they covered her like she was our real next leader who is going to take us rhetorically into the next season.”

“She has to be the worst White House press secretary ever.” And I include Sean Spicer in that.

Jean-Pierre is criticized for relying too much on answers and notes prepared in advance, which she carries in a binder.

Vogue author Mattie Kahn writes: “Some members of the press complained that Jean-Pierre was reading too much from her binder – that she looked rehearsed.

“It’s because she’s rehearsing. In preparation, she chooses adjectives and verbs with meticulous care.

Jean-Pierre told the magazine that she was adamant about never speaking in a personal capacity while on the podium.

“I signed up to speak for this president. That’s why he chose me,” she said.

Kelly scorned Jean-Pierre’s approach.

“That she’s up there repeating these trite responses, supposedly choosing her adjectives and verbs with painstaking care,” Kelly said.

Kelly said Jean-Pierre, the daughter of Haitian immigrants and a single mother of a nine-year-old adopted daughter, Soleil, played the role solely because of her identity.

“That’s why she’s here, the first-ever black and lesbian press secretary in the White House — because we really needed those boxes checked,” Kelly said.

Karine Jean-Pierre was photographed in front of the west wing with her famous briefing binder

Jean-Pierre in his office in the West Wing of the White House

“She lies, they all do, but she lies every other day about Hunter Biden. She never answers the question, there’s no integrity there and she certainly hasn’t provided any insight since she took the job.

Jean-Pierre told Vogue that personal attacks were part of the job and she didn’t take them to heart.

“I don’t take any of this personally,” she said.

“I represent the president, so pettiness is just not on the menu.”

Some Democrats, however, told Vogue that they felt there were problems with the message.

Despite Biden’s accomplishments in the White House on infrastructure, the economy, climate change and drug prices, his approval ratings remain stubbornly low.

“A journalist who covered Jean-Pierre’s tenure tells me that Democratic officials have also been critical,” Kahn writes.

“The public needs to understand what the administration has accomplished,” said the journalist, “and if you don’t have someone who is really capable of selling your message, it hurts the White House.”

Jean-Pierre has been a press officer since May 2022: he wakes up at 5 a.m. to be at his office by 7 a.m. and spends time with his daughter when she can.

Jean-Pierre revealed to Vogue that she and her partner, former CNN national correspondent Suzanne Malveaux, recently separated, after living together for 10 years.

She said she knew she wouldn’t play the role forever, but gave no indication of when she would leave, or what she would do next.

Her predecessor, Jen Psaki, held the position for two years, then left to take on the anchor role at MSNBC.

Karine Jean-Pierre and Suzanne Malveaux at the 2022 White House Correspondents’ Dinner – Jean-Pierre revealed that they had separated

Jean-Pierre and Malveaux share custody of their nine-year-old daughter Soleil

Before that, Trump’s last two press secretaries – Kayleigh McEnany and Stephanie Grisham – had served only nine months; Grisham, in a historic first, refused to hold a single press briefing.

Vogue gave Jean-Pierre prominent treatment in its September issue, with an article as glowing as that of other administration figures, including first lady Jill Biden and former House press secretary White, Jen Psaki.

Kamala Harris appeared on the cover in 2021.

Michelle Obama appeared on the cover three times, but none of Trump’s officials ever did — much to Melania Trump’s chagrin.

“They’re biased, they have likes and dislikes, and it’s so obvious,” Melania said, speaking to Fox News after leaving the White House.

“And I think Americans and everyone sees that, and I have much more important things to do – and I did it at the White House – than be on the cover of Vogue.”