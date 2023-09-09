Sat. Sep 9th, 2023

    The ‘Real Nuclear Crisis’ Fear Behind a Single Pentagon Document

    Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/U.S. Air Force, Public Domain and Getty Images

    The United States may be looking to station nuclear weapons in the United Kingdom for the first time in 15 years—and the move threatens to set off a tidal wave of controversy, backlash, and hostility from Russia, according to U.S. Air Force budget documents and experts.

    Notes in a document detailing the U.S. Air Force budget for 2024 indicate that the Air Force has plans to construct what’s called a “surety dormitory” at Royal Air Force (RAF) Lakenheath, a base 70 miles northeast of London. It is the largest U.S. Air Force-operated base in England.

    The plan is to “construct a 144-bed dormitory to house the increase in enlisted personnel as the result of the potential Surety Mission,” the document states.

