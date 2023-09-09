Sat. Sep 9th, 2023

    News

    Family of Daniel Khalife tell terror suspect to turn himself in

    By

    Sep 9, 2023 , , , , ,
    Family of Daniel Khalife tell terror suspect to turn himself in

    WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

    Khalife is believed to be of Iranian descent and visited Iran twice as a child, the newspaper reported.

    Once when he was a baby, when his mother took him to see her family, and again when he was six or seven years old.

    Khalife’s family reportedly believes the military did not give him proper guidance and “has to answer for what happened.”

    It came as the Metropolitan Police offered a £20,000 reward to anyone with information leading to Khalife’s arrest.

    More than 48 hours after he escaped from a category B prison in south London on Wednesday morning by clinging to the underside of a food delivery truck, a member of the public came forward to report a sighting.

    The former soldier, who was wearing a distinctive chef’s uniform including red and white checked trousers, was seen by a member of the public walking away from the Bidfoods truck and heading towards Wandsworth town centre, just minutes after escaping with success.

    Family of Daniel Khalife tell terror suspect to turn himself in

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Fury as women over age of 55 are excluded from major government survey about reproductive health

    Sep 9, 2023
    News

    The ‘Real Nuclear Crisis’ Fear Behind a Single Pentagon Document

    Sep 9, 2023
    News

    Republicans Are Insane to Make Heroes Out of Jan. 6 Rioters

    Sep 9, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Family of Daniel Khalife tell terror suspect to turn himself in

    Sep 9, 2023
    News

    Fury as women over age of 55 are excluded from major government survey about reproductive health

    Sep 9, 2023
    News

    The ‘Real Nuclear Crisis’ Fear Behind a Single Pentagon Document

    Sep 9, 2023
    News

    Republicans Are Insane to Make Heroes Out of Jan. 6 Rioters

    Sep 9, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy