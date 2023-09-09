Guns N’ Roses Postpones Concert at Busch Stadium in St. Louis Due to Unspecified ‘Illness’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Guns N’ Roses have postponed their concert at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Saturday, September 9, due to an unspecified illness within the band.

The show at the stadium, which seats 46,000 for concerts, will be moved.

“Hold on to your tickets, the event organizer is working to reschedule the concert,” a representative for the St. Louis Cardinals said in a statement. Fox 2 KTVI.

‘You will receive an update via email as soon as the status of the event changes or the new date is announced.’

In an initial statement addressed to ‘Gunners’, the band confirmed the postponement and also urged fans to ‘hold on to your tickets’.

It revealed that ‘fans who cannot make the rescheduled date are eligible for a refund.’

Neither the Cardinals nor Guns N’ Roses front office provided further details on who came down with the disease or the severity of their condition.

Fox 2 KTVI shared footage of the concert stage being demolished at Busch Stadium via a YouTube feed on Friday afternoon.

Earlier this month, singer Axl Rose, 61, apologized for being “a little horse” during one of their New York gigs, but the show went on anyway.

The band – Axl Rose (vocals), Duff McKagan (bass), Slash (guitar), Dizzy Reed (keyboards), St. Louis native Richard Fortus (guitar), Frank Ferrer (drums) and Melissa Reese (keyboards) – last performed in the city in 2017 at the Dome at America’s Center.

Guns N’ Roses has had a somewhat contentious relationship with St. Louis since the so-called Riverport Riot, which occurred during their show at the old Riverport Amphitheater (now called Hollywood Casino Amphitheater) on July 2, 1991.

Things got exciting when Rose saw a photographer taking pictures of the show, despite photos being banned.

Rose called for security to get the camera and eventually jumped into the crowd herself and started throwing punches at people.

Eventually, Rose was pulled out of the fight by crew members and returned to the stage where he grabbed the microphone and said, “Well, thanks to lame security, I’m going home!” and then hit the button. microphone on the ground and stormed away.

When the concert ended, it didn’t take long before some fans started going out of control, ripping out chairs and throwing equipment off the stage.

Rose later stated that Guns N’ Roses’ security team had made four separate requests to the venue’s security staff to remove the camera, each of which was ignored, and that members of the band had reported being hit by bottles from the audience .

Afterwards, GNR was banned from playing in St. Louis, which lasted until their show on July 27, 2017, as part of the Not in This Lifetime… Tour.

The Guns N’ Roses World Tour 2023 kicked off on June 5 in Tel Aviv, Israel; Slash performs with Duff McKagan and Frank Ferrer

A checkered past: GNR, and specifically Axl Rose (left), have had a somewhat contentious relationship with St. Louis since the so-called Riverport Riot, when fans tore apart the Riverport Amphitheater (now called Hollywood Casino Amphitheater) on July 2, 1991. after the singer canceled the show when he saw a photographer taking photos, despite photos being banned

The Guns N’ Roses World Tour 2023 kicked off in Tel Aviv, Israel in June, and they have gone on to play nearly twenty shows across Europe, including stops in Spain, Belgium, Denmark, Norway, Scotland, Germany and the United Kingdom. others, until July 22 in Athens, Greece.

After a brief break from the road, the band reunited for the North American leg with a show in Moncton, Canada on August 5.

They have since made their way to the US, playing stadiums and arenas across the East Coast and the Midwest, with their final show on Wednesday, September 6 in Lexington, Kentucky.

Since the next stop on the tour is Tuesday, September 12 at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, the person who fell ill has had four days to recover from the time the postponement was announced.