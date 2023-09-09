Sat. Sep 9th, 2023

    News

    Did a Ben Affleck Movie Inspire This Montana Murder?

    By

    Sep 9, 2023 , , , ,
    Did a Ben Affleck Movie Inspire This Montana Murder?

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Dawson County Montana Correctional Facility/Warner Bros.

    A murder trial in a small Montana town took a Hollywood turn when a 2010 crime thriller starring Ben Affleck and Jeremy Renner was cited as key evidence.

    Isaac Carrier was in bed, likely asleep, in his apartment in Fallon, Montana, on Jan. 23 when he was shot in the back of the head and left to die in a blazing inferno. And prosecutors say that the two men who allegedly carried out the shooting, and lit his apartment on fire, communicated about the deed beforehand by discussing a video of the movie “The Town.”

    The accused are 21-year-old Jake Burghduff and 30-year-old Sterling Brown of South Dakota. Brown, whom prosecutors believe fired the shot that killed Carrier and whose trial is scheduled for March 2024, maintains his innocence. But Burghduff offered up a confession to investigators and a jury convicted him of deliberate homicide in August. He faces a maximum sentence of 100 years, with a minimum of 10 years, and is set to be sentenced on Oct. 17. The two men are being held in the Dawson County Correctional Facility in Glendive, Montana, on bonds of $250,000 and $1 million. They are kept in separate pods to ensure they do not interact.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Biden’s Department of Education opens probe into conservative activist DeSantis asked to purge Florida college of wokeness after he ‘misgendered’ ex-DEI boss who uses ‘ZE/ZIR’ pronouns

    Sep 9, 2023
    News

    Chicago teacher’s union boss who branded school choice supporters fascists is slammed for sending her son to PRIVATE school and blasts critics for calling her a hypocrite

    Sep 9, 2023
    News

    Judge rejects Mark Meadows’ bid to move Georgia case to federal court, ramping up pressure on him and other co-defendants to flip on Trump

    Sep 9, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Biden’s Department of Education opens probe into conservative activist DeSantis asked to purge Florida college of wokeness after he ‘misgendered’ ex-DEI boss who uses ‘ZE/ZIR’ pronouns

    Sep 9, 2023
    News

    Chicago teacher’s union boss who branded school choice supporters fascists is slammed for sending her son to PRIVATE school and blasts critics for calling her a hypocrite

    Sep 9, 2023
    News

    Judge rejects Mark Meadows’ bid to move Georgia case to federal court, ramping up pressure on him and other co-defendants to flip on Trump

    Sep 9, 2023
    News

    Did a Ben Affleck Movie Inspire This Montana Murder?

    Sep 9, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy