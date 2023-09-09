Chicago teacher’s union boss who branded school choice supporters fascists is slammed for sending her son to PRIVATE school and blasts critics for calling her a hypocrite

Stacy Davis Gates, who in 2018 tweeted that private schools were “segregation academies,” enrolled her son Kevin this term in a private Catholic school.

She defended her decision, saying it was best for her son, a budding football star, and that the facilities at public schools near her home were poor.

She insisted she remained in favor of new investment in public schools to bring them up to the level of private schools: critics called her a hypocrite.

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The president of the Chicago Teachers Union sent her eldest son to a private school in the city, it has been reported – a month after she called those who supported school choice “fascists.”

Stacy Davis Gates, who in 2018 tweeted that private schools were “segregation academies,” enrolled her son Kevin, 14, in a Catholic school this term. Her two youngest children attend a public elementary school in Chicago.

When critics accused her of hypocrisy, she said she was doing the best for her son because the public schools in her neighborhood were poor.

She said Kevin was an aspiring football player and that she and her husband were “forced” to send him “to a private high school so he could live out his dream of becoming a football player while having a program that could meet its social and social demands. emotional needs.

Stacy Davis Gates, president of the Chicago Teachers Union, last month called supporters of private schools “fascists.” It now emerges that she sent her son to a private school

His son Kevin now attends a private Catholic school: his two youngest daughters remain in public schools

Davis also tried to shut down criticism of her behavior, saying her children were off-limits — even though she shared photos of them on her public social media and in a gushing Chicago magazine profile.

Davis Gates’ local high school is Harlan Community Academy, which ranks 437 out of 664 high schools located throughout Illinois, according to NBC Chicago.

Davis Gates has made his children’s schooling a topic of discussion and used it to highlight his opposition to private schools.

In an August 2022 interview with South Side Weeklyhe was asked, “Do you have any concerns about school choice and privatization advocates running for the school board, and a strategy for opposing them?”

Davis responded: “Yes, we are concerned about the encroachment of fascists in Chicago. »

Davis Gates is a longtime opponent of private schools. She is pictured at a downtown rally in support of the Chicago teachers’ strike on October 23, 2019.

The same month, she wrote on X: “*The choice of school* was in fact the choice of racists. It was created to avoid integrating schools with black children. Now this is our generation’s civil rights struggle?

In March 2022, she declared: “I am also a mother. My children go to Chicago public schools. These are the things that legitimize my space within the coalition.

Last year, in an article in Chicago Magazine, cited by NBC ChicagoDavis Gates said, “I cannot advocate for public education without it taking root in my own home. »

Her opposition to private schools is long-standing: in 2018, she wrote that private schools were “academies of segregation”.

“Call them taxpayer-funded private schools – vouchers – so your northern cousins ​​will understand better,” she said.

Corey DeAngelis, school choice advocate and senior fellow at the American Federation for Children, said FoxNews that Davis Gates was a “school choice hypocrite.”

“I’m glad she has educational opportunities for her family, but she shouldn’t fight school choice for others,” he said.

“Based on her own argument last year that she was a legitimate representative of public schools because she sent her own children to public schools, she should resign in disgrace.

“That, or she could stop being a hypocrite and support educational freedom for families who don’t make as much money as she does.”