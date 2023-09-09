Biden’s Department of Education opens probe into conservative activist DeSantis asked to purge Florida college of wokeness after he ‘misgendered’ ex-DEI boss who uses ‘ZE/ZIR’ pronouns

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Prominent conservative activist hired by Ron DeSantis to purge Florida public university from standby is being questioned by Biden’s Education Department after mistaking the university’s former DEI boss for using the same gender “ze/zir/”.

Christopher Rufo revealed he was under investigation by the federal government over how he helped take over New College in Sarasota – with investigators taking a dim view of his refusal to use so-called “neo-pronouns” from a former diversity boss.

The investigation follows a complaint filed by anonymous “students, faculty and staff” who allege, in part, that college administrators and administrators violated the Civil Rights Act.

They reportedly did this by removing “gender neutral” signage in bathrooms, as well as defunding diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) and gender studies programs .

In the complaint, parts of which were published by Rufo on . Rufo referred to the former staffer using female pronouns.

The Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights has opened an investigation into DeSantis appointee Chris Rufo and the University of Florida where he is a trustee.

The activist and academic recounted how he was the subject of a civil rights investigation following a complaint that he “misunderstood” the college’s former DEI director, who used pseudo-pronouns “ze/zir”.

The complaint then reveals that Rufo also filed a criminal complaint against a student, Catherine “Libby” Harrity, who allegedly spat on him.

In two tweets regarding the case that was ultimately dropped, he went on to claim how Harrity used those pronouns and then continued to refer to Harrity as “she.”

“Harrity also uses she/her pronouns, so the intended insult reads as particularly emphatic,” the complaint states.

In subsequent tweets, Rufo explained that the original civil rights complaint included, as evidence, screenshots of social media posts, as well as photos alleging that the college administration removed the words “non-sexist” on a bathroom wall sign.

“This is the petty tyranny of DEI ideology,” Rufo said.

Rufu published parts of the complaint describing it as “madness” and the “petty tyranny of DEI ideology.”

Photos alleged that the college administration removed the words “gender neutral” from a bathroom wall sign that had been tagged.

Rufo also explained how the plaintiffs alleged that the defunding of the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) department and gender studies program was a violation of the Civil Rights Act.

Rufo explained how the original civil rights complaint included screenshots of social media posts as evidence, including one that Elon Musk responded to.

“This is an outrageous attempt to subvert democratic governance and consolidate left-wing ideological power under the guise of civil rights,” Rufo tweeted Friday evening.

Supporters of DEI programs say they address long-standing racist and sexist discrimination in schools and workplaces, but critics say they end up stoking divisions between groups.

They value “fairness” – equal outcomes, rather than equality, which critics say lowers standards. DEI offices may also support so-called affinity groups, where people are segregated by race or sexual orientation.

DeSantis, a Republican running for the 2024 GOP nomination, late last year required Florida’s public universities to disclose all government funds spent on DEI-related programs, courses and other initiatives and teaching critical race theory.

In January, DeSantis named Rufo and others to the university as part of his war on “wokeness” at public colleges, a key theme of his 2024 presidential bid.

In May, DeSantis signed legislation banning state and federal funding for DEI programs in public higher education, saying the move would “prevent woke ideologies from continuing to co-opt our state universities and colleges.”

“This bill signals that the DEI experiment is coming to an end in the state of Florida,” the governor said.

Governor Ron DeSantis finally eliminated all government-funded DEI spending at Florida’s public colleges and universities.

Rufo’s attack on diversity programs as a New College administrator led to student protests on the Florida campus – pictured here in May 2023.

Activist and academic Christopher Rufo published a book in July titled The American Cultural Revolution: How the Radical Left Conquered All.

In an online BlogRufo went further: “Even if the complaint is completely without merit, that does not mean that it will automatically be dismissed.

The Biden administration has repeatedly demonstrated that it is willing to use the federal law enforcement apparatus as a weapon against school board parents and other conservative reformers.

“We are ready for the fight. When Governor DeSantis appointed the new board, he told us, “If the media isn’t attacking you, you’re not doing your job.” »

For some, DEI programs are important and necessary because they can help overcome historical racism and sexism and make it easier for people of all backgrounds to advance in education and work.

Many conservatives argue that DEI is a form of reverse discrimination that unfairly impacts white men.

Others say DEI programs may be well-intentioned, but they rarely achieve their desired goals and often make the situation worse by stoking divisions in offices and classrooms.

DEI staff now account for more than 3.4 positions for every 100 full professors, according to a national study by the Heritage Foundation, stoking fears of a booming sector that some say is little more than a waking box-checking exercise.