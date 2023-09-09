Vivek Ramaswamy Claims He Influenced Disney. That’s Exponentially Overblown.

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty
Vivek Ramaswamy has sculpted his conservative bona fides—to the extent that he had conservative bona fides before running for president—on his history as an “anti-woke,” tell-it-like-it-is warrior against companies like Disney.
Ramaswamy has demanded that Disney be “held accountable,” and he’s used the company as a cudgel against his top GOP rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
The trouble is, Ramaswamy hasn’t really put his money where his mouth is.