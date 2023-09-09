Portland trans activist ‘destroyed and defecated inside teen girl’s car over ‘transphobia’ claims: Car towed away because it was considered a ‘biohazard’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A Portland transgender activist is facing a series of charges for allegedly defecating and trashing a teenage girl’s car after claiming she was “transphobic.”

Vivian Shemansky, 44, allegedly went into a frenzy after Jade, 17, parked near her tent in a parking lot on August 27. After Shemansky allegedly initially threw a stick at her, the teen returned to her car after just 10 minutes to find it covered in human waste with every window broken.

The teen’s mother, Lisa Thomasson, said The post-millennium that her daughter was ‘in tears’ when she discovered her wrecked car, which was written off due to the disgusting act as cops deemed it a ‘biohazard’.

Portland Police Sergeant Kevin Allen told DailyMail.com that Shemansky already had two warrants out for her arrest when she was taken into custody, but Thomasson claimed she was released the same day so that she was awaiting a court date.

Shocking footage revealed car covered in human waste and broken glass

The victim’s mother said she “had no words to describe this feeling” after discovering the vile act, which destroyed the car as it was deemed a “biohazard”.

The sickening incident comes as residents of Portland, Oregon, are systematically condemning how woke politics has caused widespread homelessness and open drug use.

Thomasson, 45, said she barely recognized the city despite living in the metro all her life, lamenting how a soft-on-crime approach put her daughter in grave danger.

“I was just thinking about what could have happened to my child if this person had taken out their frustration on her,” she said.

“People who break the law have no responsibility. This endangers our community and the home we grew up in.

Allen told DailyMail.com that police were called to the scene after reports of vandalism, where Jade told them she had parked her car and left it “for a short period of time”.

While she was going thrift shopping, a GoFundMe The account her mother created to fix the wrecked car says she realized she had accidentally parked next to a tent in the parking lot.

She claims a stick was thrown at her, which left her “a little confused” and caused her to “pick up her pace” across the car park. After stopping only to get a bite to eat for 10 minutes, when she returned to her car, she found that her windshield had been shattered.

Before investigating further, she called 911, thinking that was the extent of the damage. When the police arrived, she realized that her car had been the target of this disgusting act.

“His car was destroyed on all four sides. Every piece of glass was shattered. There was human waste all over the car,” Thomasson wrote. “I still have no words to describe this feeling.”

She said police seized a metal steering lock believed to have been used in the attack.

Vivien Shemansky has a lengthy criminal record that involves a series of arrests and two prior convictions, and had two warrants out for her arrest at the time of the alleged vandalism

Shemansky has documented her struggles with gender dysphoria on social media, often calling people “cisgender bigots” in her posts.

Thomasson added that three days before her daughter’s car was attacked, the vehicle’s rear window was smashed during a break-in, which she said is a prime example of the epidemic of unchecked crime in the city.

‘We should be able to feel safe in the city we grew up in,” she added.

Jade allegedly identified Shemansky to police after the incident, and footage showed a suspect being taken away by police wearing a crop top and shorts.

Shemansky, born Eric Neil Bowen, was quickly released from prison on “pretrial supervised release” after being held in Central Precinct for only a few hours.

The lenient response is in line with Portland’s woke police force after its force struggled in the wake of the “defund the police” movement. The city has one of the worst crime rates in the country, and official statistics show that there were more than 13,000 cases of vandalism and 60,000 property thefts between July 2022 and July 2023.

The footage was captured at the time Shamansky was arrested by police after allegedly damaging and smashing the teenager’s car.

Shemansky, who appears to be a drifter, frequently shares bizarre music sessions on social media while playing guitar, with one of her instruments (not pictured) emblazoned with a note reading “f*** your beauty standards fascists.”

The rushed release also comes despite Shemansky having a lengthy criminal record, including several previous convictions.

In September 2015, she was convicted of felony assault of a public safety officer, and in March 2019, she was again convicted of fourth-degree felony assault and sentenced to one year in prison. It is unclear whether this sentence was carried out or whether she received early release.

She also allegedly broke the law while going by the name Eric Bowen, and in October 2012, she was arrested and charged with felony rioting before the case was thrown out by a judge.

In a post on her Instagram account, Shemansky condemns doctors for not granting her “fat grafting surgery” because it is not considered gender confirmation surgery.

Shemansky frequently speaks out against transphobia and has documented her transition on social media, including a post criticizing doctors for not giving her a “fat graft” because it was not considered gender confirmation surgery.

On her Instagram bio, Shemansky says she’s a “heard (sic) trans girl in a world of transphobia,” adding that she “wears her heart on my sleeve and I’m a little sleazy.”

Other posts show her condemning “cisgender transphobic bigots”, with one saying: “If you think being a woman is all about having (sic) a vagina then (sic) you don’t know nothing about being a woman!

The account also includes bizarre hour-long musical recordings, including some where she plays guitar with a note saying: “F*** your fascist beauty standards.”

Shemansky’s grand jury indictment is scheduled for September 19 and she faces charges of first-degree criminal mischief, unauthorized use of a vehicle, second-degree criminal mischief and second-degree disorderly conduct.