It Took 45 Years, but Police Have Solved This Teen’s Murder

Spokane County Sheriff

Days after 16-year-old Krisann Baxter ran away from home, her nearly nude, battered body was found amid some pine trees in Spokane County, Washington, by two construction workers. Her bra was wrapped around her neck, and she had been raped.

It was October 1978, and police would spend the next three years running down every lead they could think of. Krisann had a lot of friends, but none of them seemed to know where she had been before her murder. And her boyfriend was in jail at the time she was killed.

“It seems like everyone you talk to gives you the name of 20 other people,” a frustrated Detective Lt. Robert Sennett told the Spokesman-Review at the time.

Read more at The Daily Beast.