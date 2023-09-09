Sat. Sep 9th, 2023

    News

    It Took 45 Years, but Police Have Solved This Teen’s Murder

    By

    Sep 9, 2023 , , , ,
    It Took 45 Years, but Police Have Solved This Teen’s Murder

    Spokane County Sheriff

    Days after 16-year-old Krisann Baxter ran away from home, her nearly nude, battered body was found amid some pine trees in Spokane County, Washington, by two construction workers. Her bra was wrapped around her neck, and she had been raped.

    It was October 1978, and police would spend the next three years running down every lead they could think of. Krisann had a lot of friends, but none of them seemed to know where she had been before her murder. And her boyfriend was in jail at the time she was killed.

    “It seems like everyone you talk to gives you the name of 20 other people,” a frustrated Detective Lt. Robert Sennett told the Spokesman-Review at the time.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    G20 admits African Union as permanent member

    Sep 9, 2023
    News

    Sunak to engage in discussions with Modi at the G20 summit: Latest updates

    Sep 9, 2023
    News

    Biden is slammed for ‘sacrificing’ American kids’ education to keep woke union teachers’ boss Randi Weingarten onside after agreeing with her to pause COVID reopening measures

    Sep 9, 2023

    You missed

    News

    G20 admits African Union as permanent member

    Sep 9, 2023
    News

    Sunak to engage in discussions with Modi at the G20 summit: Latest updates

    Sep 9, 2023
    News

    Biden is slammed for ‘sacrificing’ American kids’ education to keep woke union teachers’ boss Randi Weingarten onside after agreeing with her to pause COVID reopening measures

    Sep 9, 2023
    Lebanon News

    Powerful earthquake strikes Morocco, killing 300 and damaging historic Marrakech

    Sep 9, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy