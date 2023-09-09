Alex Murdaugh court clerk Becky Hill is spotted for first time since she was accused of tampering with jurors to land book deal – and smirks as she enters South Carolina courthouse where double murderer was convicted

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

South Carolina court clerk Becky Hill has been spotted for the first time since Alex Murdaugh’s lawyers accused her of fabricating a Facebook post to remove a juror from Murdaugh’s murder trial. the disgraced lawyer.

Rebecca ‘Becky’ Hill, 55, smiled when asked FoxNews: ‘Did you tamper with the jurors?’

She then turned away and walked into the courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, without saying a word.

Murdaugh’s attorneys, Jim Griffin and Dick Harpootlian, filed a motion accusing Hill of “jury tampering” on multiple occasions. The two men further allege that Hill “made up a story on a Facebook post to remove a juror who she believed might not vote guilty.”

The court clerk hired two high-profile attorneys the day after these shocking allegations were made.

One is state Rep. Justin Bamberg, known for representing victims of Murdaugh’s financial crimes, and the other is Will Lewis, a former assistant U.S. attorney.

The clerk has not responded to the allegations against her. She does not face any criminal charges.

Hill was a court reporter before being elected clerk of court in 2020. She published a book, Behind the Doors of Justice: The Murdaugh Murders, in July.

Alex Murdaugh was convicted of murdering his wife Maggie and son Paul earlier this year.

Harpootlian told NewsNation on Tuesday, “We have evidence that she fabricated the existence of a Facebook entry by one of the jurors’ former husbands.” Never happened. We have an affidavit from him. He never did.

The lawyer, who is also a Democratic state senator, added: “It is unprecedented that the clerk of court has launched a campaign to discredit the defense and discredit the testimony of Alex Murdaugh.”

During the trial, Judge Clifton Newman ordered Hill to produce a Facebook post she had seen, claiming one juror’s ex-husband was “talking stuff” about how his ex-wife treated him had said what his “verdict” would be.

But the new documents now claim Hill “invented” the post, with the juror saying it couldn’t be possible because she hadn’t seen her ex-husband in more than a decade.

Hill, pictured with Judge Newman, is accused by Murdaugh’s defense team of influencing the jury as it seeks a new trial.

Attorneys Jim Griffin and Dick Harpootlian say they filed affidavits from two jurors that are reason enough for Alex Murdaugh to get a new murder trial.

Court documents say Hill, right, regularly entered the jury room and had private conversations with the jury foreman “lasting five or ten minutes.”

‘MS. Hill has never seen such a post on Facebook. She made it up,” the newly filed motion claims.

The ex-spouse also denied allegations that he wrote the message, as well as the follow-up apology, in a sworn statement.

Judge Newman ultimately dismissed the juror, but said, “Oh my God. I’m not very happy that the clerk is questioning a juror instead of coming to me and bringing it to me.

Attorneys said other jurors don’t want to talk to them, so they want them subpoenaed to testify under oath.

“If these jurors are to be believed, it is impossible for the state to get a new trial,” he added.

Court documents seen by DailyMail.com indicate that Hill told jurors “not to be fooled” by Murdaugh and told them that “their deliberations should not take long.”

It reads: “Ms. Hill did these things to get a book deal and media appearances that would not happen in the event of a mistrial.” Ms. Hill betrayed her oath of office for money and fame.

Murdaugh’s lawyers said at a news conference that they learned of Hill’s alleged behavior after the book’s publication, when jurors “angry” with her came forward.

“She’s trying to make a lot of money. That’s the point. I’m trying to make money selling the book,” Harpootlian said.

Murdaugh’s lawyers argue that Hill violated a South Carolina code that states: “No public official, public member, or public employee shall knowingly use his or her official position, membership, or employment to obtain an economic interest for himself.” . »

“We hit brick walls until his book came out,” Dick Harpootlian said. “Then the jurors who obviously weren’t comfortable with the way she was handling things, and even less comfortable with her doing a book tour and making money from it , they reported it to us.

Hill also reportedly hosted post-trial drinks with members of the media and court staff, following Murdaugh’s double murder conviction.