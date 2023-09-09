Monday, September 11, 2023

Time. nbsp; nbsp;Topic

10:30 nbsp; nbsp; MP Bilal Abdallah chairs a session of the Public Health, Labor and Social Affairs Committee

Two cabinet sessions will be held at the Grand Serailnbsp;to discuss:

11:00 nbsp; nbsp;Developments in the issue of Syrian displacement, especially the illegal infiltration of displaced persons.

15:30 nbsp; The 2024 budget items

14:00 nbsp; nbsp;nbsp;EU Neighbours South is launching the 2nd edition of the TANDEM Media Awards, a regional media contest, funded by the European Union (EU). The competition is based on the concept of collaborations between pairs. The theme of TANDEM Media Awards is culture, an area in which the EU is active through different types of support and contributions

