Sunak to engage in discussions with Modi at the G20 summit: Latest updates

Rishi Sunak will hold talks with Narendra Modi today after warning that a trade deal between Britain and India is “not a done deal”.

The two prime ministers will sit together at the G20 summit in New Delhi after a planned meeting between the two yesterday/Friday was postponed.

Discussions are likely to include India’s demand that the UK agree to issue more visas to its workers in exchange for granting tariff-free access to British goods.

Sunak has played down the likelihood of a deal being agreed before the next election, saying it would be “nice to have” but that he “won’t rush it”.

The two men are also expected to discuss the invasion of Ukraine, on which New Delhi has remained neutral due to its strong ties with Russia.

Vladimir Putin will stay away from the summit, meaning the Kremlin will once again be represented by Sergey Lavrov, his foreign minister.

He walked out of last summer’s G20 summit in Indonesia after Moscow was accused of creating a food crisis by blocking grain exports from Ukraine.

The issue is likely to dominate leaders’ agenda once again as Russia has since withdrawn from a deal to allow shipping through the Black Sea.

