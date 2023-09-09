African union formally joins G20 at Delhi summit on Indian PM Modi’s invite

NNA – The African Union formally took its seat as a new member of the G20 Saturday at the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The expansion of the bloc is a notable diplomatic victory for Modi, who faces national elections next year and has used hosting rights for this yearrsquo;s forum to burnish his image as an international statesman.

Before his opening speech, Modi greeted African Union chair and Comoros President Azali Assoumani with a warm hug.

ldquo;India put a proposal to give permanent membership of G20 to the African Union. I believe that with we have everyonersquo;s agreement on this,rdquo; Modi said in his opening address to the summit.

ldquo;With everyonersquo;s approval, I request the African Union head to take his seat as a permanent G20 member,rdquo; he added, banging a ceremonial gavel.

Assoumani then took his seat among world leaders at the invitation of Indiarsquo;s foreign affairs minister S. Jaishankar.

Finding consensus among members has been increasingly difficult in recent years with deep divisions on the Ukraine war.

ldquo;The world has a huge crisis of trust,rdquo; Modi said in his opening remarks.

ldquo;War has made this trust deficit deeper. If we can defeat Covid, we can also conquer this mutual trust crisis.rdquo; — AFP

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;