Sat. Sep 9th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    China Threatens ‘Consequences’ Over Canada Public Inquiry Into Alleged Meddling

    NNA – China is warning of ldquo;consequencesrdquo; for Prime Ministernbsp;Justin Trudeaursquo;s government unless it stops spreading ldquo;lies and false informationrdquo; about alleged interference in Canadian affairs.

    The Chinese embassy in Ottawa issued a stern statement on Friday, a day after Canadanbsp;announced a public inquirynbsp;into meddling by China, Russia and other state and non-state actors in Canadian national elections in 2019 and 2021. — Bloomberg

