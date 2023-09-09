Anneka Rice reveals she wants her ashes turned into paintings for her sons after her death

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Anneka Rice has revealed what she wants to do with her ashes after her death, admitting she doesn’t want them to simply be left ‘in a box’.

The TV presenter, 64, told how she arranged for her ashes to be turned into paintings given to each of her sons: Thomas, 34, Josh, 33, and Sam, 23.

She said she enlisted artist Maggi Hambling – who reportedly designed an album cover for Ed Sheeran – to create the three paintings after her death.

Anneka said she wants three seascape artworks made with “lumpy” blue paint containing her ashes, one of which will go to each of her sons.

According to the Daily starshe said, “I’m going to ask Maggi, probably our greatest living artist, if she wants to use the paint, which will be quite lumpy but very good for one of her seascapes, if she can make three small seascapes for me.”

Unique: Anneka Rice has revealed what she wants to do with her ashes after her death and admits she doesn’t want them to simply be left ‘in a box’

Family: The presenter, 64, told how she arranged for her ashes to be turned into paintings given to each of her sons: Thomas, 34, Josh, 33, (pictured in 2006) and Sam, 23

‘She’s just done Ed Sheeran’s album cover and she’s all set, so this idea has taken off.

“My children each get to see a work of art that will hopefully be better than me sitting in a box under the stairs.”

However, she said the idea is still “flawed” as her sons can sell the landscapes, but admits she doesn’t want her ashes to be “left in a garage.”

Anneka shares her two eldest sons Thomas and Josh with theater boss Nick Allott, while she had her youngest Sam with TV director Tom Gutteridge.

Her comments come after the Challenge Anneka star told how she started renting out her famous jumpsuits for hen parties.

Anneka was known for her brightly colored outfits in the 80s and 90s as she swept across the country on her action-packed television shows.

She insists she ‘still has them all’ at home and has come up with a new way to use them to make some extra money.

The Treasure Hunt star told the Daily mirror: ‘I literally have a shrine to the jumpsuits. I have about 50, I think. I lend them out to people for stag nights.’

Plans: Anneka said she wants to create three seascape artworks using ‘lumpy’ blue paint containing her ashes, one of which will go to each of her sons

Art: She said she enlisted artist Maggi Hambling – who reportedly designed an album cover for Ed Sheeran – to create the three paintings after her death

Fashion forward: Her comments come after the Challenge Anneka star told how she started renting out her famous 80s and 90s jumpsuits for hen parties

Anneka wore her jumpsuits on Channel 4’s Treasure Hunt from 1982 to 1989 and later on BBC One’s Challenge Anneka from 1989 to 1995.

And she insisted she took a keen interest in her outfits after starting her business venture.

She explained: ‘People are running around Brighton in my jumpsuits. They just reach out via Instagram or Twitter.

‘And I say, “Yeah, whatever, take it, wash it afterwards, thank you.”

‘They do treasure hunts, they do challenges in the Peak District. It’s an industry. They have a new life.’