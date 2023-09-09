GWS kick eight goals in a row including a ‘Jackie Chan’ special to put St Kilda to the sword in their elimination final at the MSG

The giants took control from the “G”

The Saints managed to rally late in the first half

Many highlights including Karate Kick GWS Goal

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

St Kilda have a mountain of work to do to keep their AFL season alive after the GWS Giants went down the chain with a first-half goal-scoring explosion in their playoff final at the MCG.

The Saints came into the match as one of the best defensive teams in the competition under the tutelage of returning coach Ross Lyon.

Meanwhile, GWS surged into the playoffs with seven wins from eight goals and stormed the MCG to shake the Saints early and take control of the match.

This included a great series of pieces called “the Jackie Chan Special” in the comments.

Callum Brown managed to turn that into a goal with a kick that commentators dubbed the ‘Jackie Chan Special’

Max King was strong for the Saints with two goals despite playing with a shoulder that needs rebuilding

Callum Brown and Lachie Keeffe combined in the goal square before Brown leapt into the air and karate kicked the ball through the sticks to the groans of the St Kilda Parish crowd.

The Saints rallied late in the second quarter with three goals, two of which went to key forward Max King who is playing through the pain of a broken shoulder that will require offseason surgery.

At one point the Giants led by 42, but the Saints managed to get it back to 23 by halftime.

MORE SOON