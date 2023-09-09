MoFA follows up with Ambassador Atallah situation in Marrakech after an earthquake struck the city at night

Sat. Sep 9th, 2023

    NNA – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates followed up with the Lebanese Ambassador to Rabat, Ziad Atallah, the conditions of the Lebanese people after the earthquake that struck the city of Marrakech, Morocco.

    The ambassador reassured that he had communicated in recent hours with members of the Lebanese community and confirmed that the damage they suffered was limited to material matters.

    In this context, the ministry expressed, in a statement, its quot;full sympathy with the Kingdom of Morocco and its brotherly people for this affliction, and wishes mercy for the victims and recovery for the wounded.quot;

