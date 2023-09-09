Yelp says diners love to take pictures in these 25 restaurants around the US — and it’s easy to see why

The Pink Door is a Seattle-based Italian restaurant.

Photo by Michael S via Yelp

Yelp published its list of “most photographed restaurants” between January 2022 and June 2023.

The list includes four Las Vegas restaurants — with Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen in the top spot.

The 25 restaurants have received overwhelmingly positive reviews of food and “vibes,” Yelp says.

Whether they’re stopping in for a drink with a view, or ordering a vibrant plate, there are 25 restaurants that Yelp reviews can’t help but snap picture in this year.

An August list from Yelp revealed the US-based restaurants where users most frequently uploaded photos between January 2022 and the end of June 2023.

Some of the eateries have ties to celebrities — like Gordon Ramsay and Lisa Vanderpump — while others are well-known for their food and curated vibes alone. To keep it balanced, Yelp said, each state was limited to only five entries on the list.

Many of the restaurants are located in tourist hotspots like New York City, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles. They include “hole-in-the-wall” joints and fine dining.

Here are Yelp’s Top 25 places where diners have most uploaded pictures. Ratings are as of early September.

1. Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen – Las Vegas, NV Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen restaurant is inspired by the reality TV show Ramsay hosts of the same name. Photo by Regina K via Yelp Yelp rating: 4.4 stars Most popular dish: Beef Wellington “Wish I could give more than 5 stars. This place was worth the hype. We booked our reservations 6 month in advance,” a review read. 2. Bacchanal Buffet – Las Vegas, NV Bacchanal is a Las Vegas-based buffet-style restaurant inside Caesars Palace. Photo by David G via Yelp Yelp rating: 3.8 stars Most popular dish: Crab legs “The food variety here is utterly insane,” one Yelp review read. “Like unless you have the stomach of a grizzly bear, there is a good chance you will be full before even trying half the food items here.” 3. Girl & the Goat – Los Angeles, CA Girl & the Goat is a Los Angeles-based American restaurant. Photo by Katie L via Yelp Yelp rating: 4.4 stars Most popular dish: Sticky glazed pork shank “The ambience was perfect for a romantic evening, creating a cozy and inviting atmosphere,” a Yelp user wrote. “The overall chill vibe added to the relaxed and enjoyable dinner experience.” 4. Mama’s Fish House – Paia, HI Mama’s Fish House is a Hawaii-based seafood restaurant. Photo by MAria P via Yelp Yelp rating: 4.5 Most popular dish: Polynesian black pearl “Their food quality and presentation were also outstanding. We had a beachside table facing the sunset and it made for the perfect backdrop for our Anniversary celebration,” the top review read. 5. Olio e Più – New York, NY Olio e Più is a New York-based Italian restaurant. Photo by Oli Z via Yelp Yelp rating: 4.4 stars Most popular dish: Olio E Più tiramisu “The atmosphere is so cute! Love the plants everywhere,” a user wrote. “We got sidewalk seating, but the staff still made a point to bring plants over to our table and provide some ambiance.” 6. Bestia – Los Angeles, CA Bestia is a Los Angeles-based Italian restaurant. Photo by Regis K via Yelp Yelp rating: 4.3 stars Most popular dish: Cavatelli alla norcina “It doesn’t seem like much from the outside, but the second you walk through the doors you know you’re going to have a great night,” a reviewer wrote. “It’s loud and welcoming, just like any italian dinner party would be.” 7. House of Prime Rib – San Francisco, CA House of Prime Rib is a San Francisco-based steakhouse. Photo by Samay A via Yelp Yelp rating: 4.2 stars Most popular dish: Creamed spinach “This old school restaurant gives mafia vibes … This whole experience is entertaining,” a Yelp review read. 8. Terry’s Black Barbecue – Austin, TX Terry’s Black Barbecue is an Austin-based barbecue restaurant. Photo by Julie M Yelp rating: 4.5 stars Most popular dish: Beef rib “The ambiance at Terry Black’s is relaxed and unpretentious, capturing the essence of classic Texas barbecue joints,” one diner wrote in August. “Picnic tables and a casual setup make it an ideal spot for a laid-back meal with friends or a solo barbecue pilgrimage.” 9. Katz’s Delicatessen – New York, NY Katz’s Delicatessen is a New York-based deli. Photo by Paul A via Yelp Yelp rating: 4.1 stars Most popular dish: Pastrami sandwich “The prices seem high but you get so much food and it’s worth the price to have such a classic experience,” a New York native wrote about the restaurant. “Sitting in a big cafeteria style deli with a bunch of excited sandwich eaters is just fun.” 10. Traveler’s Table – Houston, TX Traveler’s Table is a Houston-based Photo by Shayla F Yelp rating: 4.4 stars Most popular dish: Crab samosas “My friend and I visited Traveler’s Table on a recent trip to Houston and instantly fell in love,” one diner wrote on Yelp. “The ambiance and decor of the restaurant is absolutely fabulous – with large glass windows and plants – it is a modern oasis.” 11. Vanderpump à Paris – Las Vegas, NV Vanderpump à Paris has famous ties to businesswoman and reality TV star Lisa Vanderpump. Photo by Monica T Yelp rating: 4.3 stars Most popular dish: Love at first sight cocktail “The decor was amazing. The lighting, the rooms, the back tables, the flowers, the bar…all of this,” a review read. “I mean would you expect anything different from Lisa?” 12. Cesarina – San Diego, CA Cesarina is a San Diego-based Italian restaurant. Photo by Maria K via Yelp Yelp rating: 4.7 stars Most popular dish: Pomodoro Fresco “This place is such a freakin vibe. I never been to Italy before, but if its anything like this, I got to go lol,” a visitor said. 13. Adela’s Country Eatery – Kaneohe, HI Adela’s Country Eatery is Hawaii-based restaurant known for its handmade noodles. Photo by Ann S Yelp rating: 4.8 stars Most popular dish: Braised short ribs “A small local hole in the wall in Kaneohe, everyone there is so nice and you can even watch them make the noodles by hand as soon as you walk into the shop,” a diner wrote. “Unfortunately it’s small so you can’t sit and eat, but it travels well and even has the sauce on the side so you can make sure each bite gets the flavor.” 14. Supreme Dumplings – Bellevue, WA Supreme Dumplings is a Bellevue, Washington-based restaurant serving Taiwanese and Shanghainese food. Photo by Rachel L via Yelp Yelp rating: 4.5 stars Most popular dish: Xiao Long Bao “My recent dining experience at Supreme Dumplings was a journey of flavors, offering a mix of satisfying dishes that made for a memorable meal,” a reviewer captioned the seven photos he took. 15. L’Ardente – Washington, DC L’Ardente is a Washington-based Italian restaurant. Photo by Kimberly K via Yelp Yelp rating: 4.5 stars Most popular dish: Layer lasagna “I highly, highly recommend it for anyone who wants elevated and upscale Italian food. Suitable for all occasions — dates, family, friends, celebrations, or whenever I crave their fluffy focaccia and meatballs — I will 100% be returning,” a diner raved. 16. The Pink Door – Seattle, WA The Pink Door is a Seattle-based Italian restaurant. Photo by Michael S via Yelp Yelp rating: 4.4 stars Most popular dish: Linguine alle vongole “They really hold themself to a high standard,” A Yelper wrote. “It felt like I was in someones dinning room and that really added to the ambiance. Got a great table by the window with a great view of the market.” 17. The Mexicano – Phoenix, AZ The Mexicano is a Phoenix-based Mexican restaurant. Photo by Victor M via Yelp Yelp rating: 4.4 stars Most popular dish: Birria tacos “Their whole place is full of piñatas and they have their fun margarita drink that comes with a piñata filled with candy,” a reviewer said about the decor. 18. Catch – Las Vegas, NV Catch is a Las Vegas-based seafood restaurant. Photo by Xuan Z via Yelp Yelp rating: 3.9 stars Most popular dish: Truffle sashimi “I have to say the ambiance was super sweet. Lots of selfies to enjoy,” a tourist wrote. 19. Atlanta Breakfast Club – Atlanta, GA Atlanta Breakfast Club is an Atlanta-based Southern food restaurant. Photo by Ann S via Yelp Yelp rating: 4.5 stars Most popular dish: Crispy fried chicken and waffles “When we walked into the restaurant, all of the host of met us with great energy and positive vibes,” a review read. “And there was background music playing all the soul Classics.” 20. Élephante – Santa Monica, CA Élephante is a Santa Monica-based Italian restaurant. Photo by Business Owner via Yelp Yelp rating: 3.8 stars Most popular dish: Whipped eggplant “Elephante is in a prime location in Santa Monica where from the balcony seating areas you can catch the most beautiful sunset with good company,” a diner said about the noteworthy view. 21. Kasama – Chicago, IL Kasama is a Chicago-based Filipino bakery. Photo by John S via Yelp Yelp rating: 4.5 stars Most popular dish: Filipino breakfast “The best breakfast sandwich I’ve ever had, hands down. So simple and so delicious,” a traveler said. 22. Gianni’s – Miami Beach, FL Gianni’s is a Miami-based Mediterranean restaurant. Photo by Doug B via Yelp Yelp rating: 3.4 stars Most popular dish: Lobster spaghetti “As a big fan of fashion, I definitely had dining at Gianni Versace’s former mansion on my list,” a reviewer wrote. “As soon as you walk in, you immediately feel the ‘home’ feel. Truly amazing they were able to turn a portion of this mansion into a restaurant.” 23. Founding Farmers – Washington, DC Founding Farmers is a Washington-based American restaurant. Photo by Stephanie M via Yelp Yelp rating: 4.0 stars Most popular dish: The Founding Father breakfast “I love that the restaurant group is farmer-owned, and this was reflected in the quality of their ingredients as well as their seasonal menu,” one Yelper said. “The space is bright and spacious, with a lot of natural lighting, which was perfect for brunch.” 24. Hattie B’s Hot Chicken – Nashville, TN Hattie B’s Hot Chicken is a Nashville-based chicken restaurant. Photo by Aaron M via Yelp Yelp rating: 4.4 stars Most popular dish: Fried chicken “Perfect chicken. No notes,” a reviewer succinctly said. 25. Harry Potter New York – New York, NY Harry Potter New York serves the famous butter beer along with merchandise from the franchise. Photo by Chithra V via Yelp Yelp rating: 4.3 stars Most popular dish: Butter beer “There are a lot of experiences that mimic the iconic scenes from the movies. I’m quite impressed by what I experienced. Lots of photo ops,” one review read.

Read the original article on Business Insider