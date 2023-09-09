Harry Kane takes a swipe at Tottenham as he says ‘it wasn’t a disaster’ if Spurs didn’t win before hailing the ‘top club mentality’ at Bayern Munich and the pressure to dominate in the Bundesliga

Tottenham legend Harry Kane joined Bayern Munich for £100m this summer

The England star praised his new club’s “better mentality” compared to Spurs.

Harry Kane has praised Bayern Munich’s “superior mentality” in a subtle dig at that former Tottenham side, saying he needs to win every game in Bavaria to live up to the club’s expectations.

The Tottenham legend, who completed his £100 million move to Bayern this summer, has enjoyed a successful start to life in Munich after scoring three goals in three league matches since his arrival.

Kane, who is expected to lead England as captain against Ukraine on Saturday, reflected on his first month at the Bundesliga giants ahead of Euro 2024 qualifying.

“We wanted to win at Spurs, but if you went a few games without winning, it wasn’t a disaster. At Bayern you have to win every game,” said the 30-year-old striker.

“After winning 3-1 and 4-0 in our first two games, we said we weren’t too happy with the way we played! Top club mentality.

Kane, who failed to win a single major trophy at Tottenham despite becoming the club’s all-time top scorer, joined Bayern in search of more silverware.

Bayern Munich have an astonishing domestic record in Germany, having won the Bundesliga for an 11th consecutive campaign on the final day of the season in May.

Kane suffered a disappointing 3-0 defeat to Red Bull Leipzig on his Bayern debut, coming off the bench in the second half as Thomas Tuchel’s side crashed out of the German Cup.

Kane has since impressed in attack with a goal against Werder Bremen and two at home to Augsburg, taking his tally to three goals in the Bundesliga so far.

Spurs, who failed to qualify for Europe after finishing eighth last season, fared well after losing their star man in the summer, climbing to second in the league behind Manchester City before the international truce.

New signing James Maddison and star striker Son Heung-min have taken responsibility for the goals since Kane’s departure, with the latter scoring a hat-trick against Burnley last weekend.

The England captain is expected to lead the Three Lions against Ukraine on Saturday evening.

Tottenham have been in great form since Kane’s departure, with Son Heung-min (above) scoring a hat-trick against Burnley last week to lift Spurs to second place ahead of the international break.

Speaking at Friday’s press conference, Kane came to the defense of his Three Lions teammate Jordan Henderson after it was reported that the former Liverpool captain would face a protest at Wembley following his controversial transfer to Saudi Arabia.

Henderson, who vigorously championed LGBTQ+ rights during his time at Anfield, this summer signed a £700,000-a-week deal with Al-Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia, where homosexuality is criminalized.

Defending Henderson’s decision to start a new chapter in his career, Kane said: “Every England fan is entitled to their opinions and what they want to do. As Gareth (Southgate) said, the majority of England fans will be behind the team and once the match starts they will be fully behind everyone.

“Jordan is a good friend and a great person. Everyone here knows what a good person he is. He has a job to do here, like all of us, and that’s where his focus will be. Once on the ground, we will only think about that.