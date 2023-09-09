Sunrise weatherman Sam Mac dresses up as a caterpillar for his daughter’s star-studded first birthday party

<!–

Sam Mac pulled out all the stops on Saturday for his daughter Margot’s first birthday party.

The Sunrise weatherman, 41, who shares his only child with partner Rebecca James, donned a caterpillar costume to celebrate the milestone.

He seemed to be having a great time as he donned the vibrant costume to entertain Margot’s young friends and guests Tim Robards and Anna Heinrich.

At one point, he was seen carrying a green tub full of ice cream and drinks as he teamed his look with a sensible pair of Nike sneakers and dark sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Tim and his wife Anna, who found love on the very first season of The Bachelor Australia, appeared with their two-year-old daughter Elle.

Anna, 36, looked stylishly chic in a basic white T-shirt and black sweater as she toted around a huge Louis Vuitton handbag worth a whopping $3,050.

The blonde beauty let her golden locks fall loose around her shoulders and kept a close eye on her only child.

She elevated her casual look with a set of timeless gold earrings before pushing her hair back from her face with a set of dark shades.

Elsewhere, husband Tim, 40, looked as handsome as ever in his tailored khaki trousers and fitted white T-shirt.

Tim looked as handsome as ever in his tailored khaki pants and fitted white T-shirt

Wearing a smart watch on his wrist, the reality TV star kept his own sunglasses tucked into the front of his shirt as he donned a brown jacket later in the day.

Sam and his partner Rebecca welcomed their first child together in September.

The couple announced the birth of their daughter on Instagram and revealed they had named her Margot Grace McMillan.

‘This is a love I didn’t even know existed. I’m overwhelmed and still processing it all. My girls. Wow,” he started.

Sam announced on Instagram last April that he would become a father for the first time.

The pair, who have been dating since 2020 when their friendship blossomed into romance, bought a house together in inner Sydney in October.