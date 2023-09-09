Maisie Smith reveals she flew home from Morocco just two days before devastating earthquake as she offers condolences to victims

<!–

Maisie Smith has revealed she flew home from Morocco just two days before the devastating earthquake.

Morocco’s biggest earthquake in more than 120 years struck south of Marrakesh on Friday evening, killing at least 632 people and injuring more than 350.

The earthquake, which measured 7.2 on the Richter scale, struck Morocco’s Atlas Mountains and caused tremors as far away as Portugal, wiped out entire families. loved ones.

EastEnders actress Maisie, 22, sent her condolences to those affected by the tragedy when she shared an update on Instagram on Saturday.

She wrote: ‘I can’t believe it. We flew back from this beautiful country just two days ago.’

She added: ‘My thoughts are with all the victims and the families of those who have lost their lives in this tragedy.’

Horrifying footage shared on social media showed a huge cloud of dust rising in Marrakesh – a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a hugely popular tourist city – as buildings collapsed and people fled for their lives.

In a statement this morning, a Moroccan government official said “emergency operations are underway across the country” and the death toll is expected to rise significantly in the coming hours and days.

No identities of the victims were released as initial figures rose from 300 to 632 overnight. The epicenter was 40 miles south of the tourist town, a popular British holiday destination.

The ministry wrote that most of the damage occurred outside cities and towns, and the United States Geological Survey warned that the death toll was likely to rise significantly because buildings in rural areas were not built to withstand such earthquakes.

Other images show rescue efforts in full swing, with locals helping to free those trapped with their bare hands.

But there are warnings that the strong earthquake means it will take some time to reach mountain villages and other smaller settlements outside Moroccan cities, meaning the true extent of damage and injuries remains unknown.

The Interior Ministry called for calm, saying in a televised statement on the death toll that the earthquake had hit the provinces of Al Haouz, Ouarzazate, Marrakech, Azilal, Chichaoua and Taroudant. Officials added that most of the dead will be in hard-to-reach settlements outside cities.

Britain’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) has advised tourists to follow local media and safety instructions from local authorities, adding that anyone in Britain concerned about a loved one abroad can call the office at 020 7008 5000.