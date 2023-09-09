Sat. Sep 9th, 2023

    Saudi Crown Prince receives a phone call from Ukrainian President

    NNA – Saudi News Agency quot;SPAquot; reported that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz received a phone call on Saturday from Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, discussing efforts to find a settlement to the Ukrainian crisis.

    According to the agency, Zelensky quot;thanked the Crown Prince for the Kingdom#39;s hosting of a meeting of national security advisors and representatives of a number of countries in the city of Jeddah to discuss the Ukrainian crisis and for Prince Mohammed#39;s personal efforts in this regard.quot;

    For his part, the Saudi Crown Prince affirmed quot;the Kingdom#39;s keenness and support for all international efforts aimed at resolving the Ukrainian-Russian crisis and reaching peace, and continuing efforts to contribute to alleviating the humanitarian effects resulting from it.quot;

    Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated that ldquo;friends in Saudi Arabiardquo; informed Russia, which did not receive an invitation to attend the Jeddah meeting on Ukraine, that this meeting was aimed at convincing everyone ldquo;of the futility of negotiations without Moscow.rdquo;

    It is noteworthy that Zelenskyrsquo;s call with Prince Mohammed bin Salman came a few days after the phone call between the Saudi Crown Prince and Russian President Vladimir Putin, during which Prince Mohammed expressed his thanks to the Russian President for the support provided to the Kingdom in the process of joining the BRICS group, according to the Kremlin. In a statement on Wednesday.

