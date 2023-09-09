Moroccan earthquake death toll rises: 820 deaths, 672 injuries

NNA – The Moroccan Ministry of Interior announced that the death toll from the devastating earthquake that occurred yesterday, Friday, has risen to 820 deaths and 672 injuries, including 205 serious injuries.

The Ministry reported that ldquo;349 deaths were recorded in Al Haouz Province, 271 deaths in Taroudant Province, 91 deaths in Chichaoua Province, 31 deaths in Ouarzazate Province, 13 deaths in Marrakesh Province, 11 deaths in Azilal Province, 5 deaths in Agadir Province, 3 deaths in Greater Casablanca, and 1nbsp;death in Yusufiyah Province.quot;

The report added that the earthquake resulted in the collapse of a number of buildings and caused massivenbsp;destruction, according tonbsp;ldquo;Russia Todayrdquo;.

