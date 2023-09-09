Sat. Sep 9th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Moroccan earthquake death toll rises: 820 deaths, 672 injuries

    By

    Sep 9, 2023 , , , , ,

    NNA – The Moroccan Ministry of Interior announced that the death toll from the devastating earthquake that occurred yesterday, Friday, has risen to 820 deaths and 672 injuries, including 205 serious injuries.

    The Ministry reported that ldquo;349 deaths were recorded in Al Haouz Province, 271 deaths in Taroudant Province, 91 deaths in Chichaoua Province, 31 deaths in Ouarzazate Province, 13 deaths in Marrakesh Province, 11 deaths in Azilal Province, 5 deaths in Agadir Province, 3 deaths in Greater Casablanca, and 1nbsp;death in Yusufiyah Province.quot;

    The report added that the earthquake resulted in the collapse of a number of buildings and caused massivenbsp;destruction, according tonbsp;ldquo;Russia Todayrdquo;.

    nbsp;

    =========

    By

    Related Post

    News

    EXCLUSIVE: Queen’s former dresser Angela Kelly insists ‘I don’t hate Meghan’ and says she ‘got on very well’ with her as she hits back at trolls who claim she kickstarted hate campaign against the Duchess of Sussex after tiara row

    Sep 9, 2023
    News

    EXCLUSIVE: Bigamist has proposed to ANOTHER woman who he wants to make wife number four – even though he is facing jail for being married to two women at the same time

    Sep 9, 2023
    News

    Americans are carrying more credit card debt than ever. Use 4 basic tips to protect your credit while you can.

    Sep 9, 2023

    You missed

    News

    EXCLUSIVE: Queen’s former dresser Angela Kelly insists ‘I don’t hate Meghan’ and says she ‘got on very well’ with her as she hits back at trolls who claim she kickstarted hate campaign against the Duchess of Sussex after tiara row

    Sep 9, 2023
    News

    EXCLUSIVE: Bigamist has proposed to ANOTHER woman who he wants to make wife number four – even though he is facing jail for being married to two women at the same time

    Sep 9, 2023
    News

    Americans are carrying more credit card debt than ever. Use 4 basic tips to protect your credit while you can.

    Sep 9, 2023
    News

    The powerful ATACMS missile Ukraine may soon get from the US has long range, accuracy, and a lot of firepower

    Sep 9, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy