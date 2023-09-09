Sat. Sep 9th, 2023

    Mikati discusses with Abbas Ain al-Hilweh camp developments

    NNA – Prime Minister Najib Mikati contacted on Saturdaynbsp;Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, where they reviewednbsp;the developments taking place in Ain al-Hilweh camp.

    During the call,nbsp;PM Mikati stressed the priority of ceasing all military actionnbsp;and cooperating with the Lebanese security services to address the existing tensions.

    The Prime Minister said: quot;What is happening does not serve the Palestinian cause at all and constitutes a grave insult to the Lebanese state in general,nbsp;particularly to the city of Sidon which embraces the Palestinian brothers….What is required in return is that they dealnbsp;with the Lebanese state in accordance with its laws and regulations,nbsp;preservingnbsp;the safety of its citizens.quot;

