A luxury RV maker has turned a Ford F-250 into a $350,000 camper with almost all the comforts of home — including laundry

27North’s RexRover is a luxury $350,000 Ford F-250-based camper with all the amenities of a typical home.
RV maker 27North’s newest is a pickup truck-based camper called RexRover.
The $350,000 tiny home on wheels has unusually luxurious amenities like a washing machine.
27North’s chief market strategist says the company is seeing high sales despite the RV industry “bloodbath.”
Amid a recreational vehicle “bloodbath,” 27North is remaining resilient with its newest RV: a luxury $350,000 pickup truck-based camper with all the amenities of a typical home.
Sales have been looking grim across the general RV industry. From 2020 up until recently, companies that specialize in these tiny homes on wheels were in their prime. Sales skyrocketed, companies like Winnebago amassed multi-billion-dollar backlogs, and campsites became packed with travelers.
Now, it feels like a fever dream of the past. These once-invincible brands have been seeing a dip in RV sales. And shipments for these vehicles have dropped 47.7% from 2023 compared to the same time in 2022, according to July data from the RV Industry Association.
“There’s a lot of consolidation going on.”
Despite the industry trend, apparently, it’s not all funerals and eulogies for companies that sell and make RVs.
In what feels like a shock in the industry, the company is “continuing to have its best years ever,” Glasser said. According to him, its sales are increasing about 50% annually.
Since then, the company and its dealer networks have been seeing “overwhelming” demand for the beefed-up RV.
Instead, it’s a pickup truck-based camper, a market that Glasser says currently has less competition. While some smaller RV makers build these pickup truck-based homes, not many legacy companies offer them yet.
A carbon fiber home was then set atop the Ford chassis to create a living space with two beds.
Despite the nearly comparable length, the RexRover’s price certainly surpasses most camper vans.
But with the “overland” upgrade — which comes with add-ons like a beefed-up power system and an outdoor kitchen — the cost then jumps to $370,000.
This price is comparable to luxury expedition vehicle maker EarthCruiser’s truck camper as well.
But Glasser says the truck and its price allows for more off-roading capabilities.
“Someone who is solely value-oriented is not our market,” he said. For 27North, the priority is quality, not inexpensiveness.
After all, legacy company Winnebago has been on a streak of unveiling new cheap RVs.
But that doesn’t seem to worry 27North: “We don’t compete on price,” Glasser said.
Sure, the truck doesn’t fit the typical boho Instagram-perfect camper van aesthetic. But at least it has everything a traveler could ever need: a kitchen, bathroom, TV, bedrooms, and even a washing machine
No need to venture into the woods for a bathroom break — the truck has a bathroom with a shower, cassette toilet, and sink. Clean water is pulled from the truck’s 40-gallon fresh water tank and dumped into the gray water tank.
There are also comforts like a microwave and coffee maker. A washing machine is also integrated into the side of the kitchen.
Storage units and bike racks, among other features, also line the exterior of the truck camper.
This includes 600 watts of solar power, a 3,000-watt inverter, an alternator charging system, and two 300-amp-hour lithium batteries.
From the blackout blinds to the smart television and weather-proof flooring, the truck is equipped to substitute a typical foundation-based home.
It takes about a month for 27North to build one of these campers.
And now, it’s selling all of the RexRovers that have been coming off its production line, the company’s chief market strategist said.
Glasser said 27North will soon expand its facility to facilitate the growing company and expedition truck market.