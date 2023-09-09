Daniel Khalife latest: terror suspect arrested in Chiswick

Rishi Sunak said he is “very pleased” Khalife has been arrested and praised the efforts of police and the public to find him.

Speaking at the G20 summit in New Delhi, the Prime Minister said: “I am very pleased with the news and my thanks to the police officers for their fantastic work over the last few days, but also to the public who turned up with a enormous amount of clues to help the police in their investigations.

“It is good news that we have captured the interested party. As is known, the Secretary of Justice has launched an investigation into the circumstances of his escape and that work will continue.

“And this is obviously very welcome news. And again my thanks to the police but also to the public for their help.”