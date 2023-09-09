Sat. Sep 9th, 2023

    News

    Daniel Khalife latest: terror suspect arrested in Chiswick

    By

    Sep 9, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Daniel Khalife latest: terror suspect arrested in Chiswick

    WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

    September 9, 2023 • 12:09 pm

    12:08 p.m.

    Rishi Sunak is ‘very happy’ about arrest

    Rishi Sunak said he is “very pleased” Khalife has been arrested and praised the efforts of police and the public to find him.

    Speaking at the G20 summit in New Delhi, the Prime Minister said: “I am very pleased with the news and my thanks to the police officers for their fantastic work over the last few days, but also to the public who turned up with a enormous amount of clues to help the police in their investigations.

    “It is good news that we have captured the interested party. As is known, the Secretary of Justice has launched an investigation into the circumstances of his escape and that work will continue.

    “And this is obviously very welcome news. And again my thanks to the police but also to the public for their help.”

    12:01 p.m.

    Pictured: Police in Chiswick.

    Police search for Khalife in Chiswick area on Saturday


    Credit: Jamie Lashmar/PA

    The territorial support group of the Metropolitan Police participated in the search


    Credit: Jamie Lashmar/PA

    11:58 am

    ‘The police were checking everyone’s gardens’

    Chiswick resident Paul Wade opened his curtains to find five police officers outside his home on Saturday morning as part of the search for Khalife.

    He said: “They said, ‘I hope you know why we’re here.’

    “They were checking everyone’s gardens. Our neighbor told us that there were sniffer dogs.

    “As we understand it, they just climbed the walls and inspected, they didn’t wake everyone up. They just checked it. “They had helicopters up.”

    11:57 a.m.

    ‘Great job by the Metropolitan Police’

    Chris Philp, Home Secretary, congratulated police for their “swift and effective” work in arresting Khalife.

    The Police Minister wrote on social media: “Great work by the Metropolitan Police. Congratulations on quick and effective work to capture this fugitive.

    “An example of the best of police action. Congratulations to all the officers involved in this operation.”

    11:56 am

    Welcome to our coverage of the arrest of Daniel Khalife

    Daniel Khalife was found and arrested on the fourth day of a manhunt after he escaped from HMP Wandsworth, the Metropolitan Police said.

    The 21-year-old was arrested shortly before 11am on Saturday in Chiswick, west London, and is now in police custody, police said.

    Daniel Khalife latest: terror suspect arrested in Chiswick

    By

    Related Post

    News

    EXCLUSIVE: Queen’s former dresser Angela Kelly insists ‘I don’t hate Meghan’ and says she ‘got on very well’ with her as she hits back at trolls who claim she kickstarted hate campaign against the Duchess of Sussex after tiara row

    Sep 9, 2023
    News

    EXCLUSIVE: Bigamist has proposed to ANOTHER woman who he wants to make wife number four – even though he is facing jail for being married to two women at the same time

    Sep 9, 2023
    News

    Americans are carrying more credit card debt than ever. Use 4 basic tips to protect your credit while you can.

    Sep 9, 2023

    You missed

    News

    EXCLUSIVE: Queen’s former dresser Angela Kelly insists ‘I don’t hate Meghan’ and says she ‘got on very well’ with her as she hits back at trolls who claim she kickstarted hate campaign against the Duchess of Sussex after tiara row

    Sep 9, 2023
    News

    EXCLUSIVE: Bigamist has proposed to ANOTHER woman who he wants to make wife number four – even though he is facing jail for being married to two women at the same time

    Sep 9, 2023
    News

    Americans are carrying more credit card debt than ever. Use 4 basic tips to protect your credit while you can.

    Sep 9, 2023
    News

    The powerful ATACMS missile Ukraine may soon get from the US has long range, accuracy, and a lot of firepower

    Sep 9, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy