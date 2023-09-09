Sat. Sep 9th, 2023

    Jumblatt: I have not heard of a plan linked to Syria Iraq, demands of the people of Suwayda are the demands of all Syrians

    NNA – Formernbsp;Minister and MP Walid Jumblatt touchednbsp;Saturdaynbsp;on the recentnbsp;political developments, commenting on his message to both Amos Hochstein and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, during his meeting with Maronite Patriarchnbsp;Bechara Boutros al-Rahi, by saying: ldquo;Abroad there are those who do not help in the presidential elections, and on the inside there are votes thatnbsp;say yes to vacuum…So I called on Hochstein, since he succeeded in demarcating the borders between Lebanon and Israel in accordance with Lebanese demands, while some disputed points remain, and Abdollahian, who said that they were in favor of the presidential elections, tonbsp;actually translate that…rdquo;

    Jumblatt#39;s words came in an interview with Al-Anbaa electronicnbsp;newspaper.

    Asked about House Speaker Nabih Berrirsquo;s call for dialogue, Jumblattnbsp;hoped that ldquo;the initiative would succeed in getting Lebanon out of the impasse,rdquo; adding, ldquo;I donrsquo;t know.rdquo;

    Regarding the events in Syria#39;s Al-Suwayda region, Jumblatt said: ldquo;I have not heard of a plan linked to Syria and Iraq, and the demands of the people of Suwayda are the demands of all the Syrian people, whichnbsp;began in 2011 and are the same demands as nothing has changed,rdquo; stressing that he does not believe in conspiracy theories.

