Army Command calls on all parties to cease fire in Ain al-Hilweh camp

NNA – The Lebanesenbsp;Army Command#39;snbsp;Orientation Directoratenbsp;issued todaynbsp;the following statement: quot;Innbsp;wake of the renewed armed clashes inside the Ain El-Hilweh camp – Sidon, the Army Command indicatesnbsp;that it is working to take appropriate measures and conductnbsp;the necessary contacts to stop these clashes that endanger the lives of innocent citizens…quot;

The statement called quot;on all concerned parties in the camp to cease fire in order to preserve the interests of their children and their cause, and to protect the lives of residents in the surrounding areas.quot;

The Army Commandnbsp;also called quot;on all citizens to exercise caution in the areas surrounding the camp, not to approach the sites of clashes, and to adhere to the measures taken by the military units deployed in the vicinity in order to preserve their safety.quot;

nbsp;

========R.Sh.