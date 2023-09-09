Makary cables condolences to Moroccan Communication Minister in wake of tragic earthquake victims

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Information,nbsp;Ziad Al-Makary, sent anbsp;cable on Saturdaynbsp;to the Moroccan Minister of Youth, Culture and Communication, Mohamed Al-Mahdi Bensaid, offering his deepest condolences over thenbsp;fallennbsp;earthquake victims.

The cable said: ldquo;We are deeply saddened by the news of the devastating earthquake that struck our beloved Morocco, causing casualties and leaving massive destruction..In the face of this great tragedy, we express all solidarity and ask for God Almighty#39;s mercy uponnbsp;those who lost their lives and for a speedy recovery for the wounded, and we raise fervent prayers with you so that the Lordnbsp;may have mercy on your dear country in its ordeal…quot;

The cable added: quot;We are all confident that Morocco, which constitutes an exceptionallynbsp;shining beacon in its unique architectural heritage and its good societal fabric,nbsp;will not delay in healing its wounds and recovering quickly, for the Lord hears our prayers.quot;

nbsp;

=========R.Sh.

nbsp;