EXCLUSIVE: Bigamist has proposed to ANOTHER woman who he wants to make wife number four – even though he is facing jail for being married to two women at the same time

He was divorced once and now faces prison for being married to two women at the same time.

But that hasn’t stopped bigamist Jason Hayter’s search for love, as his friends say he proposed to another woman.

Sarah Taylor posted photos on her Facebook account of herself cuddling up to the ex-soldier and showing off a sparkler on her ring finger.

But the womanizer may have been left heartbroken for once after the publicity glare that followed his court appearance last week, as Ms Taylor now insists the romance is over.

She also denied being engaged to him – although she said she had accepted a marriage proposal on her Facebook page.

Sarah Taylor with bigamist Jason Hayter. She now insists the relationship is over

Taylor did, however, post a photo of a sparkling ring on her ring finger. But she has since insisted it was not an alliance.

Taylor’s Facebook profile featured a photo of Jason Hayter

Bigamist Hayter faces prison after admitting bigamy charge

“We are not engaged. It’s not an engagement ring,” the 44-year-old said at the home they share in Frinton-on-Sea, Essex.

Asked if he was still her partner, the GP added: “Not anymore.”

Norwich Magistrates Court was told that Ms Taylor’s two-storey terraced house was Hayter’s place of residence and as of late last week his records had not been updated.

Hayter did not respond to requests for comment.

Friends said the couple met in 2020 through Hayter, 48,’s current job as a paramedic, but felt like they were still planning to get married, despite the hurdle it faces up to seven years in prison when he is sentenced.

‘She knows he’s married as his Facebook says ‘married,’ one told MailOnline.

“I don’t know if they have set a date or location, but there are no procedures for him to divorce because he will be sentenced next month and has refused to leave both his wives.”

But another said: ‘She knew he was still married, but maybe she didn’t know it was with more than one person and he was watching from behind bars.’ I did not know.

“If she stays with him, it will obviously be a while before they can get married.”

Love-Cheat Hayter married Tracey Larcombe in 2010 and Sara Hayter in 2016.

He lived with one in Germany and the other in the United Kingdom. Neither woman knew the other or the children he had with them.

They confidently accepted his claims when he had to leave that he was working or suffering from mental health issues.

Hayter’s first wife Teresa Fortune, pictured holding a snake, told MailOnline how Hayter also lived a ‘double life’ with her

Ms Fortune, 53, also spoke of Hayter’s passion for “playing”, calls from other women who slammed the phone when she answered and how he used two phones.

When Ms Fortune found out her ex-husband was dating Ms Larcombe (pictured), she contacted her on Facebook to warn her about ‘what he looked like’

Tracey Larcombe even had to deal with debt collectors after Jason Hayter abandoned her and her family.

Hayter, pictured with his second wife Tracey Larcombe, who claims he abandoned her with debts

Hayter served in the Army for 24 years, first as a Guardsman for the 2nd Battalion The Coldstream Guards, including postings to Bosnia, Iraq and Afghanistan, and later as a Sergeant for the Royal Military Police. Most recently he trained as a paramedic with the London Ambulance Service.

He was only arrested when one of his children became suspicious of a link to another woman on his Facebook account and contacted them to ask how she knew him.

Neither Ms Larcombe nor Ms Hayter would comment on their husband.

But in court last Tuesday, Ms Hayter said in a statement: “I want nothing more to do with him. I didn’t see this coming. He manipulated me.

“I believe everything he told me is a lie. I don’t think he knows the truth anymore.

Ms Hayter added in her statement: “He abandoned me and the children. He never sent a birthday card and never asked about the kids. We haven’t received anything from him.

“I was shocked to learn that he had remarried and had three more children.”

Hayter – who reportedly changed his name from Larcombe when he married his third wife – was originally married to Teresa Fortune, who exclusively revealed to MailOnline how he also led a “double life” with her.

The former Defense Ministry administrative worker and another woman confronted him together once after she showed up at the family home and revealed they were in a relationship – adding that she had been led to believe he had separated from Mrs. Fortune.

The 53-year-old said her ex-husband’s priorities were always “work and play” and that she often received calls from women who quickly hung up when she answered.

Sara Hayter married Jason Hayter in 2016, unaware that he was already married to Tracey Larcombe

Sara Hayter, the bigamist’s third wife, declined to comment when approached.

Hayter was stationed in Bosnia, Iraq and Afghanistan during his 24-year military career.

Ms Fortune, who divorced Hayter in 2009 due to his adultery, today advised Ms Taylor not to do so if she was still planning to marry.

She added: “He always has someone on the back burner, he always has a second option. You will end up with a broken heart.

Bald Hayter admitted to the bigamy charge when he appeared in court last week.

He arrived wearing a pinstripe suit and sporting a long beard, heading toward the building on a wheelchair. Magistrates heard he suffered a stroke last year. He was also diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, his lawyer said.

Prosecutor Sally Harris told the court the impact of his offending was “very significant” and was compounded by the duration of the offending and the fact children were involved.

Magistrates warned Hayter that all sentencing options were open, including prison, as they sent the case to Norwich Crown Court where he will be sentenced next month.