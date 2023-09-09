EXCLUSIVE: Queen’s former dresser Angela Kelly insists ‘I don’t hate Meghan’ and says she ‘got on very well’ with her as she hits back at trolls who claim she kickstarted hate campaign against the Duchess of Sussex after tiara row

Ms Kelly decided to fight back and was supported by her supporters

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The Queen’s former dresser Angela Kelly has complained she was bullied over claims she launched a hate campaign within the royal family against Meghan Markle.

Ms Kelly, 65, who was given a new home by the king, said her reputation was being damaged by online trolls who targeted her social media.

She denied vilifying the Duchess of Sussex and added: “Meghan and I got along really well.”

The late Queen promised Ms Kelly a lifetime home after serving her for more than 25 years. But a few months after Her Majesty’s death, the dressmaker was asked to leave her cottage on the Windsor estate.

She moved to the Peak District, near Sheffield, but despite her employment with the royal family ending, she found herself accused of sparking resentment against the Duchess of Sussex.

The Queen’s dresser, Angela Kelly (pictured at the Queen’s funeral), known to some as “AK-47”, reportedly did not respond to Harry’s messages about Meghan’s chosen tiara.

The sparkling tiara Meghan wore at her wedding was Queen Mary’s diamond headband, which was loaned to her by Harry’s grandmother, the Queen, from the royal collection.

An anonymous troll called ‘Bed Potato’ was posted on Ms Kelly’s Instagram account, leading her to hit back today.

The troll warned Ms Kelly’s 12,500 followers: “Aren’t you the one… who started the whole hate campaign against Meghan… leaking things, making things up… I hope you understand your karma.”

But the troll went further to claim Ms Kelly, whose Instagram handle is @agenthighheels, was hated within the royal family and had been kicked out of her Windsor home by the king.

But Ms Kelly, the daughter of a Liverpool dockworker, decided to fight back and was fully supported by her supporters.

She said: “I don’t hate Meghan.

” You have it all wrong. So please stop this bullying. Stop discrediting me.

“Megan and I got along really well. Get your facts straight and leave me alone.

However, Ms Kelly has been staunchly defended by others for her service to the royal family.

One, pdavoli, said: “Block this horrible person. You don’t deserve this from anyone. Your tender care was a gift and your support meant the works for Her Majesty.

The row erupted as the nation mourned the first anniversary of Her Majesty’s death.

And one supporter added: “@bedpatato go away you absolutely horrible, hateful person, it’s a sad day for this beautiful lady.”

“The Queen was a very perceptive woman and would only have the cream of the crop around her and @agenthighheels was at the top so figure it out for yourself and crawl under your rock!”

The Queen is pictured with Angela Kelly (left) during London Fashion Week on February 20, 2018.

Ms Kelly, pictured here in December 2018, who was gifted a new home by the king, said her reputation was being damaged by online trolls who targeted her social media.

Palace sources say Ms Kelly could often be found sitting with the Queen, making her laugh and updating Her Majesty on the latest twists and turns in TV soap operas. From left, Caroline Rush, the Queen, Anna Wintour and Angela Kelly in 2018

While Ms. Kelly was adored by the late Queen, who granted her the right to produce books about her role, Ms. Kelly ruffled the feathers of staff and senior members of the royal family. His angry character even earned him the nickname AK-47.

Ms Kelly was praised for revamping the Queen’s image with eye-catching colored outfits and matching hats. As Her Majesty’s health deteriorated, Mrs Kelly became more of a personal assistant. The monarch once told her: “We could be sisters.”

On the day of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral last year, Ms Kelly described it as “a very sad day for me today”. I said goodbye to my best friend.

Yesterday she wrote: “I will never forget you. I will Always Love You. I miss you my friend’ and ended with a heart emoji.