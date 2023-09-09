Macron expresses France’s readiness to assist in rescue operations in Morocco

NNA – French President Emmanuel Macron saidnbsp;on Saturday that he wasnbsp;quot;greatly affected by the terrible earthquake in Moroccoquot; and offered French assistance, according to quot;Agence France-Pressequot;.

Macron wrote on the ldquo;Xrdquo; platform on the plane taking him to New Delhi to participate in the G20 summit: ldquo;We are all affected after the terrible earthquake in Morocco. France is ready to assist in rescue operations.rdquo;

According to the agency, the earthquake resulted in at least 632 deaths.

nbsp;

=========