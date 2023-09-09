Sat. Sep 9th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Kallas contacts his Moroccan counterpart, offering condolences over earthquake victims

    By

    Sep 9, 2023 , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Caretaker Minister of Youth and Sports, Georges Kallas, contacted today Moroccannbsp;Minister of Youth and Sports, Mohamed El Mahdi Ben Said, offeringnbsp;his deepest condolences for the earthquake victims, and hoping for a speedy recovery for the injured and relief for the afflicted.

    Kallas expressed to his Moroccan counterpartnbsp;ldquo;all solidarity and sympathynbsp;for the occurrence of this calamity and itsnbsp;humanitarian repercussions,rdquo; and called for ldquo;the broadest process of solidarity with Morocco in its humanitarian catastrophe.rdquo;

    nbsp;

    ==========R.Sh.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Introducing the Enchanting Underwater World: Uncovering the Pikachu Sea Slug and South Park Sea Anemone

    Sep 9, 2023
    News

    From respectful to rowdy: How tennis crowds are getting more unruly than EVER with drunk fans, booing of stars and abusive behaviour taking over the court… while one supporter even imitated a bee to distract a player!

    Sep 9, 2023
    News

    I’m a freshman at Harvard. From a Chinese lecture to a screening of ‘Legally Blonde,’ here’s what my first day of classes was like.

    Sep 9, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Introducing the Enchanting Underwater World: Uncovering the Pikachu Sea Slug and South Park Sea Anemone

    Sep 9, 2023
    News

    From respectful to rowdy: How tennis crowds are getting more unruly than EVER with drunk fans, booing of stars and abusive behaviour taking over the court… while one supporter even imitated a bee to distract a player!

    Sep 9, 2023
    News

    I’m a freshman at Harvard. From a Chinese lecture to a screening of ‘Legally Blonde,’ here’s what my first day of classes was like.

    Sep 9, 2023
    News

    Here’s what different countries feed their troops, from kimchi to dried cappuccino to pizza with a three-year shelf life

    Sep 9, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy