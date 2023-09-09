Kallas contacts his Moroccan counterpart, offering condolences over earthquake victims

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Youth and Sports, Georges Kallas, contacted today Moroccannbsp;Minister of Youth and Sports, Mohamed El Mahdi Ben Said, offeringnbsp;his deepest condolences for the earthquake victims, and hoping for a speedy recovery for the injured and relief for the afflicted.

Kallas expressed to his Moroccan counterpartnbsp;ldquo;all solidarity and sympathynbsp;for the occurrence of this calamity and itsnbsp;humanitarian repercussions,rdquo; and called for ldquo;the broadest process of solidarity with Morocco in its humanitarian catastrophe.rdquo;

R.Sh.