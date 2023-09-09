Berri meets with ambassadors of Cyprus Colombia, cables condolences to his Moroccan counterpart in wake of tragic earthquake victims

Sat. Sep 9th, 2023

    NNA – House Speaker Nabih Berri received today atnbsp;Ain El-Tineh Palace, the newly accreditednbsp;Ambassador of Cyprus, Maria Hadjithodosiou, on a protocol visitnbsp;as she assumesnbsp;her diplomatic duties innbsp;Lebanon.

    The visit was an occasion to reviewnbsp;bilateral relations between the two countries.

    Berri later received Colombia#39;s Ambassador to Lebanon,nbsp;Edwin Ostos Alfonso, on a protocol visit in the presence of Consul Lina Verala.

    On the other hand, the House Speakernbsp;cabled his Moroccan counterpart, Rachid Talbi Alami, expressing his sincere condolences fornbsp;the victims of the earthquake.

    The cablenbsp;expressed the strongnbsp;solidarity of the Lebanese people with their Moroccan brethrens during this painful time, sharingnbsp;sentiments of sympathynbsp;and support for Morocco, its monarch,nbsp;government, parliament, and people, in the facenbsp;of the repercussions resulting from the tragicnbsp;earthquake thatnbsp;struck several cities in the Moroccan Kingdom.

    quot;We ask God Almighty for mercy for the fallennbsp;victims, a quick recovery for the wounded,nbsp;and for the Kingdom of Morocco permanentnbsp;security, safety and stability,quot; Berri concluded in his cable.

    ========R.Sh.
