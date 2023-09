NNA – Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Saturday offered his condolences to the families of the victims of the quot;tragedyquot; of the violent earthquake that struck Morocco, killing at least 632 people, according to quot;Agence France-Pressequot;.

Sanchez wrote on the quot;Xquot; platform: quot;I express my full solidarity and support for the people of Morocco after this terrible earthquake…Spain stands with the victims of this tragedy and their families.rdquo;

