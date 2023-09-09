Putin offers his condolences to the Moroccan people after the earthquake

NNA – Russian President Vladimir Putin offered his condolences on Saturday to the quot;friendly Moroccan peoplequot; after the earthquake that killed 632 people overnight in Morocco, according to a Kremlin statement, as reported by quot;Agence France-Pressequot;.

Putin said in a message of condolence addressed to Moroccan King Mohammed VI: ldquo;Russia shares the grief and mourning of the friendly Moroccan people,rdquo; offering ldquo;sincere condolences for the tragic repercussions of the devastating earthquake.rdquo;

