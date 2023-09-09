Hezbollah: We sympathize with the brotherly Moroccan people, asking God to help them heal their wounds

NNA – In an issuednbsp;statement this afternoon,nbsp;Hezbollah expressed its ldquo;deep sympathy with the brotherly Moroccan peoplerdquo; and its quot;support for them in this tragic and painful affliction.rdquo;

The party extended its quot;sincerest condolencesnbsp;to the families of the victims, asking the Lord Almighty for comfortnbsp;and well-being for the injured and the afflicted, and to help the Moroccan people and their government heal their wounds, provide relief to those affected, andnbsp;to recover soon from their befallennbsp;tragedy.quot;

=========R.Sh.

