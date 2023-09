NNA – Mufti of the Lebanese Republic, Sheikh Abdel Latif Derian, received a phone call on Saturdaynbsp;from House Speaker Nabih Berri, in which he congratulated him on renewing his term, and wished him ldquo;continuous success and prosperitynbsp;for the good of all Muslims and the Lebanese.rdquo;

Mufti Derian also received a similar call from Prime Minister Najib Mikati.

nbsp;

=========R.Sh.