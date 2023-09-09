Agriculture Minister contacts his Moroccan counterpart to offer deepest condolences

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Agriculture,nbsp;Abbas Hajj Hassan, contacted on Saturday his Moroccan counterpart, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, Rural Development, Water and Forests, Mohamed al-Siddiqi, offering his deepest condolences fornbsp;the victims of the ldquo;catastrophic earthquake that struck the Moroccan people last Friday night,rdquo; stressing that ldquo;the Kingdom of Morocco has always stood by the Lebanese people.rdquo;

In turn, Al-Siddiqi revealed during the call that he had recorded casualties in the provincesnbsp;of Al Haouz, Marrakesh, Ouarzazate, Azilal, Chichaoua and Taroudan. He also indicatednbsp;that most of the deaths were in mountainous areas that are difficult to reach.

The National Institute of Geophysicsnbsp;in Morocco hadnbsp;reported that an earthquake measuring 7 degres on the Richter scale was recorded in Al Haouz Province, in the center of the country, at 11:00nbsp;Friday night, Moroccan time, and the number of victims so far has exceeded 1,000, in addition to thousands of wounded.

=======R.Sh.