Sat. Sep 9th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Clashes intensify in Ain al-Hilweh camp this afternoon

    By

    Sep 9, 2023 , , ,

    NNA – National News Agencynbsp;correspondentnbsp;reported that the clashes in Ain al-Hilweh camp intensified this afternoon, extending to the points of al-Tiri, Ras al-Ahmar, al-Safsaf, and al-Barakat along al-Fawqani Street,nbsp;asnbsp;echoes ofnbsp;shells were heard, one of which fell in a ceramic factory on the Arab roundabout in Sidon, which led to the burning of some of its equipment…Stray bullets also wounded an employee of Osseiran Hospital, while an ambulance transported another wounded person who was injured near the waste factory in the city.

