Libya’s capital drowns in heavy rains

NNA – Heavy rain fell on various areas of the Libyan capital, Tripoli, one day after a regional center warned of the effects of a Mediterranean storm moving toward Libya, causing floods in Turkey, Greece, and Bulgaria, according to quot;Russia Todayquot;.

The Arab Regional Weather Center indicated that ldquo;the Mediterranean storm (Daniel) is moving with full force to Libya from the central Mediterranean, after it has acquired tropical characteristics, due to the significantnbsp;warmnbsp;water surface of the Mediterranean Sea, which is the fuel in such weather conditions to provide the system with more energy. This coincides with the presence of a cold air mass in the upper atmosphere.rdquo;

nbsp;

========