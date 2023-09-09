Sat. Sep 9th, 2023

    New Mexico Governor Suspends Open, Concealed Carry of Guns in Albuquerque

    The governor of New Mexico issued an emergency order on Friday banning the open and concealed carry of guns in Albuquerque and Bernalillo County for 30 days following a series of shootings across the state.

    A day prior, Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed the public health emergency due to gun violence, citing it as the leading cause of death of New Mexico children and teens. Lujan Grisham said she anticipates legal challenges to her order, but placed the responsibility of enforcing the civil violations on state police.

    But both Albuquerque police Chief Harold Medina and Bernalillo County Sheriff John Allen said they are hesitant to enforce the order, with Medina outright refusing to do so, according to the Associated Press.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

