Death Toll From Morocco Earthquake Climbs Past 1000

REUTERS/Abdelhak Balhaki

It’s been determined that at least 1,037 people have been killed in the 6.8 magnitude earthquake that struck close to Oukaïmedene, Morocco on Friday night, according to to the country’s interior ministry and The New York Times.

The earthquake, which terrifying footage shows laying waste to entire buildings, is the strongest Morocco has encountered in at least 100 years, the United States Geological Survey says.

Hundreds more people are still unaccounted for. International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies’ Caroline Holt told CNN Saturday that the death toll was likely to rise as more bodies are found.

