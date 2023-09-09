Ginia Rinehart’s private chef Jean Lopez charged over Bondi robbery – and two women have restraining orders against him

Jean Lopez arrested for alleged breaking and entering

Subject of a restraining order from two women

A private chef working for Gina Rinehart’s daughter has been charged with allegedly hiring a locksmith to help him break into a home – and has been subject to restraining orders from two women different.

Self-proclaimed hospitality entrepreneur Jean Lopez works as private chef for mining heiress Ginia Rinehart and her husband Simon Robinson at the couple’s penthouse overlooking Bondi Beach, east of Sydney.

Daily Mail Australia can reveal Lopez, a 31-year-old French national, was arrested for an aggravated break and enter at a North Bondi house in June.

The unit’s resident, who had met Lopez once, told police he was lucky to be home at the time of the alleged break-in and that Lopez hired a locksmith to open his door entry early on a Sunday morning.

Daily Mail Australia understands Lopez has been employed by Ms Rinehart (pictured) for more than eight months.

Jean Lopez (photo) at Zama restaurant in Bondi

Gina Rinehart, Australia’s richest person (photo) with her daughter Ginia, mining heiress

Lopez has since been released on strict bail conditions and must report daily to Bondi Beach police station, observe a curfew and not enter or come within 100 meters of an international airport or any other departure point in Australia.

The matter will be heard in court at a later date.

Daily Mail Australia understands Lopez has been employed by Ms Rinehart for more than eight months and is regularly seen around the new Pacific development, where the former Swiss Grand Hotel was located.

Lopez has an extensive CV and has worked at some of Australia’s best restaurants including Bistro Guillame, Rockpool, The Cats Meow Bar and The Island.

Friends told Daily Mail Australia that Lopez was a co-owner and consultant to South American restaurant Zama in Bondi.

Ginia Rinehart and her husband Simon Robinson bought their penthouse (pictured) at Pacific Bondi Beach in 2017

Bianca Rinehart (pictured) made a shock appearance at the Washington Supreme Court last month

John Hancock appeared in an episode of Australian Story in 2015

Hope Rinehart and her former bodyguard, former French-Israeli soldier, Alon Assouline

Ginia Rinehart, the youngest daughter of mining magnate Gina Rinehart, bought the Bondi Beach penthouse in 2017 for $15 million.

Overlooking the famous stretch of sand, the two-story, four-bedroom apartment is believed to be the permanent home of Ms Rinehart and Mr Robinson.

Gina Rinehart is worth $37.41 billion, according to the Australian Financial Review’s 2023 Rich List.

She runs mining giant Hancock Prospecting, with diversified investments that include real estate, agriculture and even medicinal cannabis.

Hancock Prospecting was founded by her late father Lang, but it was under Gina that the company became a global giant.

Gina, 69, has two children from her first marriage to Greg Hayward, John Hancock, 47, and Bianca Rinehart, 46. The couple divorced in 1981.

Ginia, who supported her mother for a long time and remained loyal to the family empire, is ranked 46th on the rich list with a personal wealth of $2.47 billion, with his older brother John at 47 with $2.43 billion.

They are followed by the second oldest, Bianca, at 49 years old, with 2.4 billion dollars, then by her youngest, Hope Reinhart Welker, at 50 years old, with 2.42 billion dollars.

A spokesperson for the Rinehart family company, Hancock Prospecting, declined to comment. Mr. Lopez has been contacted for comment.

He is due to appear in court at a later date.