Sat. Sep 9th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Palestinian Joint Action Committee ends its meeting with a “decisive ceasefire agreement”

    By

    Sep 9, 2023 , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Sidon – The Joint Palestinian Action Committee in Lebanon ended its meeting this afternoonnbsp;with a quot;decisive agreement on a cease-fire in the Ain al-Hilweh camp.quot;

    Itnbsp;announced thatnbsp;twonbsp;delegationsnbsp;entered the camp, onenbsp;headingnbsp;to the barracks areanbsp;to hold a meeting with the Fatah movement and the National Security leadership, and anothernbsp;to the headquarters of the Islamic League of Ansar tonbsp;meet with the Islamic forces.

    Contacts took place between the two parties and with the remainingnbsp;forces to establish the cease-fire and prevent any violation of it.

    nbsp;

    =========R.Sh.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Helen Flanagan ‘swipes’ her ex-fiance Scott Sinclair in TikTok video about ‘seeing girls while dropping off her kids’

    Sep 9, 2023
    News

    Georgia police chief Brad Gober is put on paid leave after he was seen on camera body-slamming student to the ground

    Sep 9, 2023
    News

    Free US Open final live stream: Where to watch Gauff vs. Sabalenka from anywhere

    Sep 9, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Helen Flanagan ‘swipes’ her ex-fiance Scott Sinclair in TikTok video about ‘seeing girls while dropping off her kids’

    Sep 9, 2023
    News

    Georgia police chief Brad Gober is put on paid leave after he was seen on camera body-slamming student to the ground

    Sep 9, 2023
    News

    Free US Open final live stream: Where to watch Gauff vs. Sabalenka from anywhere

    Sep 9, 2023
    News

    Hurricane Lee Downgraded to Category 3 But May Strengthen Again

    Sep 9, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy