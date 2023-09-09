Palestinian Joint Action Committee ends its meeting with a “decisive ceasefire agreement”

NNA – Sidon – The Joint Palestinian Action Committee in Lebanon ended its meeting this afternoonnbsp;with a quot;decisive agreement on a cease-fire in the Ain al-Hilweh camp.quot;

Itnbsp;announced thatnbsp;twonbsp;delegationsnbsp;entered the camp, onenbsp;headingnbsp;to the barracks areanbsp;to hold a meeting with the Fatah movement and the National Security leadership, and anothernbsp;to the headquarters of the Islamic League of Ansar tonbsp;meet with the Islamic forces.

Contacts took place between the two parties and with the remainingnbsp;forces to establish the cease-fire and prevent any violation of it.

nbsp;

=========R.Sh.