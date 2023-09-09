Sat. Sep 9th, 2023

    News

    The U.S. Government Can’t Allow Elon Musk the Power to Intervene in Wars

    By

    Sep 9, 2023 , , , ,
    The U.S. Government Can’t Allow Elon Musk the Power to Intervene in Wars

    Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty Images

    Elon Musk’s company SpaceX is a U.S. defense contractor, with billions of dollars in Pentagon contracts. That makes his intervention to thwart Ukrainian military operations a U.S. national security concern, not only because America supports Ukraine’s self-defense against Russia’s invasion, but also because it suggests the U.S. military may have left itself open to similar disruptions.

    Excerpts from biographer Walter Isaacson’s book, Elon Musk, show Musk denying Ukraine Starlink internet access off the coast of Crimea in Sept. 2022, causing Ukrainian sea drones to stop functioning. A private citizen thwarting an in-progress military operation like this is unprecedented.

    As Isaacson presents Musk, the billionaire thinks of himself as a superhero trying to save the world. When Russia first invaded, this led him to donate Starlink terminals and services to Ukraine. SpaceX was able to handle Russian cyberattacks and jamming that had cut off Ukraine’s previous provider, Viasat, and the Ukrainian military found it useful as they fought off Russia’s original assault.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Helen Flanagan ‘swipes’ her ex-fiance Scott Sinclair in TikTok video about ‘seeing girls while dropping off her kids’

    Sep 9, 2023
    News

    Georgia police chief Brad Gober is put on paid leave after he was seen on camera body-slamming student to the ground

    Sep 9, 2023
    News

    Free US Open final live stream: Where to watch Gauff vs. Sabalenka from anywhere

    Sep 9, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Helen Flanagan ‘swipes’ her ex-fiance Scott Sinclair in TikTok video about ‘seeing girls while dropping off her kids’

    Sep 9, 2023
    News

    Georgia police chief Brad Gober is put on paid leave after he was seen on camera body-slamming student to the ground

    Sep 9, 2023
    News

    Free US Open final live stream: Where to watch Gauff vs. Sabalenka from anywhere

    Sep 9, 2023
    News

    Hurricane Lee Downgraded to Category 3 But May Strengthen Again

    Sep 9, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy