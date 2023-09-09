Jess Wright looks stylish in a summer blouse and skirt as she celebrates her second wedding anniversary with her husband William Lee-Kemp in Mayfair

<!–

Jessica Wright looked radiant as she headed to London with her husband William Lee-Kemp on Saturday.

The former TOWIE star, 37, looked stylish in a summery long-sleeved blouse and white maxi skirt as the two enjoyed a romantic lunch date at Scott’s restaurant in Mayfair.

The couple celebrated a special occasion as they celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary together.

The couple tied the knot in a romantic ceremony in Mallorca in September 2021 and looked as in love as ever as they enjoyed their day together.

The couples had treated themselves to some shopping for the special occasion when Jess was spotted carrying a large Dolce and Gabbana bag.

Jess paired the summery ensemble with a crossover Channel bag and simple white strappy sandals.

Meanwhile, William looked dapper in a light blue linen shirt and wicked shorts, as they both protected their eyes with stylish sunglasses.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the star shared a clip of the two sharing a toast as she captioned the post “Happy Anniversary Hubbie.”

The pair clearly let the restaurant know they were celebrating a special occasion when they were treated to a plate of chocolates with Happy Anniversary written on the plate.

Their son Presley, 16 months, took the afternoon off from parental duties and was cared for by his Uncle Mark, with the toddler also appearing to enjoy his time without his parents splashing around in the pool.When he cooled off in the heat.

Jess shared the adorable photo of her son in the recently completed pool, writing: “King of the Castle, Meanwhile Prezzles is living his best life.”

The star also took to Instagram to celebrate the wedding anniversary, as she shared some beautiful photos from the couple’s big day two years ago.

She captioned the heartwarming post: “2 years today. Happy birthday to my love. We’ve come this far and still have an eternity to go.’

The outing comes after Jess revealed she was in ‘so much pain’ from her psoriasis when she shared an update on her battle with the skin condition last month.

The star shared a photo of her arm with a flare-up on her Instagram Stories and described her frustration with the condition, writing: “I’m in so much pain with this.”

She added, “And so about it. F**k you psoriasis. I don’t even regret my language.’

Psoriasis is an autoimmune disease that affects the skin and sometimes the joints.

It occurs when a person’s skin replacement process takes place within a few days instead of the usual 21 to 28 days.