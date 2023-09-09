Rise of the ‘b*tchy, pointy shoe:’ Ultra-severe high-heel is fall’s must-have footwear, with one designer saying it signals Americans are sick of sloppy COVID-era outfits and Birkenstocks

New York designer Micaela Erlanger revealed that she has been using the term for the past year to define angular-shaped shoes that “represent a certain attitude.”

Designer Tamara Mellon compares the resurgence to the power dressing days of the ’80s and ’90s and describes these extreme shoes as “the fashion item of fall.”

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The “pointy, slutty shoe” is back and ready to become fall’s fashion staple, as Americans are ready to return to the pre-COVID days of high style.

As New York stylist Micaela Erlanger reveals, Americans are ready to cast aside their sloppy COVID-era outfits and Birkenstocks and replace them with the season’s sharpest (and tightest) shoes .

Erlanger talks some of this season’s cutest looks, from kitten heels and boots to stiletto pumps, or like The Wall Street JournalKatharine K. Zarrella called it “with toes so sharp they’ll be confiscated by the TSA.”

The pointy shoe slut,” is a term Erlanger has “used over the years.” Although it may seem a bit harsh, these fierce shoes, she says, “represent a certain attitude.”

As New York stylist Micaela Erlanger reveals, Americans are ready to cast aside their sloppy COVID-era outfits and Birkenstocks and replace them with the season’s sharpest footwear.

IN: High heels, also known as “pointy, itchy shoes,” are a fall fashion staple.

OUT: Flat, casual open-toe Birkenstocks worn during and after COVID are losing their appeal according to some fashion experts.

The shoes have a signature look that boasts an angular shape and narrow toe and the look that many chic designers are showing off this season.

From Balenciaga’s Knife shoes to Prada’s sleek kitten heels, Tamara Mellon’s boots and Alexander McQueen’s metallic-toe mules.

Designer Tamara Mellon compares the resurgence of the pointed toe to the “power dressing” era of the ’80s and ’90s and describes these extreme shoes with “severe toes” as “the fashion item of fall.”

“After Covid, people need something that looks fresh and different,” she said.

The Birkenstock’s loss of appeal coincides with the broader rejection of clothing that is too casual, the designer noted.

“When you have too much of one thing for too long, the pendulum will really swing the other way,” she said. ‘

So we went from a Birkenstock to a pointy, bitchy pump.

Designer Tamara Mellon’s camel heeled boots are elegant and sexy

A photo of Prada’s kitten heels which are one of this season’s hottest styles

While these stylish shoes may look fabulous, how they feel on your feet is a whole different story. For some, the narrow shape may be too restrictive.

But podiatric surgeon-turned-shoe designer Marion Parke has confirmed there are ways around this problem.

She suggested avoiding the pinching that some might experience, opting for a shoe that isn’t too long, which will push the toes to the point where they’ll be crushed.

Instead, choose a shorter shoe and ask a shoemaker to stretch the width if necessary.